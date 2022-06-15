Kashmir: Cop Injured As Militants Hurl Grenade at Police Vehicle in ​​Anantnag

A policeman was injured on Wednesday after militants attacked a police vehicle with grenades in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s ​​Anantnag district. As per details, the grenade attack was carried out near Padshah Bridge on old Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. A Jammu and Kashmir police personnel was injured in the attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is stated to be out of danger.

#Terrorists hurled a #grenade towards Police Naka at Padshahi Bagh area of #Anantnag, resulting in minor injuries to one police personnel. Case registered. Area cordoned off, search going on.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 15, 2022

Immediately after the attack, senior officers of J&K Police, CRPF and Army personnel rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. Security forces and police cordoned off the area and launched a massive search for the attackers. Search operations were also conducted in the area.

Police have registered a case at Bijbehara police station and started further investigation.

Meanwhile, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including the one allegedly involved in the recent killing of a bank manager, were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district on Wednesday. They were identified as Jan Mohammad Lone, a resident of Braripora in Shopian, and Tufail Nazir Ganie, a resident of Ramnagri in Shopian, police said.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar said Lone was involved in the killing of bank manager Vijay Kumar in Kulgam on June 2. He also said that Lone was earlier working as an overground worker (OGW) for LeT district commander Adil Ramzan and had killed the bank manager on the latter’s directions.

(With PTI inputs)

