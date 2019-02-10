English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kashmir Cops 'Manhandle' Woman During Investigation, Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral
The inquiry was ordered after a 15-second video clip, showing two cops manhandling a woman in a village in Shopian on Saturday night, went viral on social media.
Representative image.
Loading...
Srinagar: Police on Sunday ordered a probe into alleged manhandling of woman by cops in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The inquiry was ordered after a 15-second video clip, showing two cops manhandling a woman in a village in Shopian on Saturday night, went viral on social media. "The video is being probed and an inquiry is ordered to examine the conduct of the policemen," a police spokesman said.
The spokesman said the cops had gone to the house of one Rameez Khan while investigating a case of kidnapping of a minor girl. Police received a complaint from a man that his 15-year-old daughter was abducted by three persons — Rameez Khan, Mohsin Khan and Saleem Khan, of Shadab Karewa in Shopian, he said.
The spokesman said as the police party raided the house of the accused to recover the victim, they found two of the accused — Mohsin Khan and Saleem Khan — in the house.
"The family members of the accused, especially women around the house, tried to block the policemen on duty. The accused meanwhile managed to escape," he added. The spokesman said the incident happened in pursuance of the investigation by the cops of a serious crime.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The inquiry was ordered after a 15-second video clip, showing two cops manhandling a woman in a village in Shopian on Saturday night, went viral on social media. "The video is being probed and an inquiry is ordered to examine the conduct of the policemen," a police spokesman said.
The spokesman said the cops had gone to the house of one Rameez Khan while investigating a case of kidnapping of a minor girl. Police received a complaint from a man that his 15-year-old daughter was abducted by three persons — Rameez Khan, Mohsin Khan and Saleem Khan, of Shadab Karewa in Shopian, he said.
The spokesman said as the police party raided the house of the accused to recover the victim, they found two of the accused — Mohsin Khan and Saleem Khan — in the house.
"The family members of the accused, especially women around the house, tried to block the policemen on duty. The accused meanwhile managed to escape," he added. The spokesman said the incident happened in pursuance of the investigation by the cops of a serious crime.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Antigua Pitch for Windies-England Test Rated as 'Below Average'
- Priyanka Chopra Attends Grammys Weekend With Husband Nick Jonas, See Pics
- After Twitter Declines To Appear Before Parliamentary Committee, Government Mulls Action Against The Social Network
- VANS UltraRange AC And Rapidweld Review: It is All About Ultimate Comfort And Versatility
- Another Priya Prakash Varrier Scene from Oru Adaar Love Goes Viral, See Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results