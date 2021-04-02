3 Militants Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Kakapora Area of J&K's Pulwama District

At least three militants were killed during an encounter with security forces in Gath Mohalla area of Kakapora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, police said. The operation has ended and bodies of all the militants have been recovered.

Reports said a joint team of the police, the Army and the CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Kakapora. As they troops moved in, suspected militants fired upon the forces, triggering a gunfight.

Two of the militants, police sources said, were involved in the killing a cop at Nowgam where the house of a BJP leader was targeted on Friday.

The police and the army got the families of the militants to the spot to persuade them to surrender, but it seemed they turned down the offer and instead fired on the forces triggering an encounter.

Soon after, two civilians including a girl were hurt during the clashes that erupted near the encounter site. The injured civilians, identified as Ishrat Jan (25) and Ghulam Nabi Dar (42), were shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for treatment, said Dr Gulzar Ahmad, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Pampore.

Ishrat, daughter of Abdul Aziz Dar of Samboora, received bullet injury in her right buttock while Ghulam Nabi, son of Ali Muhammad Dar of Samboora, had multiple pellet injuries.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said attack on BJP leader’s house was carried jointly by militants from Al-Badr and Lashker-e-Toiba.

Two of three militants killed in Kakpora today belong to Lashkar and have been killed within 24 hours of the kiliing of a policeman at BJP leader’s residence.

The rifle they snatched from policeman has also been recovered at the encounter site. Three persons have been arrested and the vehicle used in the attack has been seized.

“Police teams in Srinagar and Pulwama had arrested a person on whose disclosure two more persons were arrested and ultimately it was revealed that three militants are hiding in house at Ghatmohalla in Kakpora,” he said.

Searches were mounted in the area and the militants were given chance to surrender but they fired upon following which security forces retailated.

Kumar said three militants identified as Suhail Lone and Nissar Lone besides one Junaid were killed in the gunfight.

“Suhail Lone had come in Burqa,” the IGP said.

“ An Ak-47 rifle, one SLR and a pistol were recovered. The SLR was snatched from the slain policeman yesterday. “

The recovery of the SLR, he said, indicates the militants were part of the Nowgam attack, he said.

There have been continuous operations mounted on the militants by the security forces this year. In about ten operations, more than 20 militants have been killed across the Valley. South Kashmir districts of Shopian and Pulwama have seen bulk of these operations.

Of late, there has been a spike in militancy with militants too carrying out hit and run attacks on security forces and political leaders. Three CRPF men were killed in Lawaypora on the outskirts recently followed by an attack on counsellors meet in Sopore last week. Two councillors and a guard was killed in the Sopore attack.