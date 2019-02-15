LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kashmir is More Like High Altitude Graveyard, Says Shah Faesal After Pulwama Terror Strike Claims 40

On Thursday, a suicide bomber from Pakistan-based JeM terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

News18.com

Updated:February 15, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kashmir is More Like High Altitude Graveyard, Says Shah Faesal After Pulwama Terror Strike Claims 40
Shah Faesal delivering a lecture at Centre for Policy Analysis on Feb 15, 2019.
Loading...
New Delhi: Former IAS officer Shah Faesal on Friday found it difficult to understand as to what kind of violence deserves condemnation and said killings of all nature are happening in Kashmir. His comments came a day after Kashmir witnessed one of the deadliest terror attacks in its history when 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a Jaish-e-Mohammad attack in Pulwama.

"Kashmir is more like a high altitude graveyard. It's about 7 million people waiting to die. There are killings of all nature. It's difficult for us to condemn what kind of violence need to be condemned," said Shah Faesal.

On Thursday, a suicide bomber from Pakistan-based JeM terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

Faesal, who recently resigned from the Civil services and planning his political plunge, also
questioned the usefulness of the surgical strike.

"We have tried surgical strike, did it succeed. No. Can we have war with Pakistan which is a nuclear state. My belief is no. We cannot afford another upheaval in South Asia. If this continues, there will be a Afghanistan and Syria within India," said Faesal.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram