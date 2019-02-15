Kashmir is More Like High Altitude Graveyard, Says Shah Faesal After Pulwama Terror Strike Claims 40

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal on Friday found it difficult to understand as to what kind of violence deserves condemnation and said killings of all nature are happening in Kashmir. His comments came a day after Kashmir witnessed one of the deadliest terror attacks in its history when 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a Jaish-e-Mohammad attack in Pulwama."Kashmir is more like a high altitude graveyard. It's about 7 million people waiting to die. There are killings of all nature. It's difficult for us to condemn what kind of violence need to be condemned," said Shah Faesal.On Thursday, a suicide bomber from Pakistan-based JeM terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.Faesal, who recently resigned from the Civil services and planning his political plunge, alsoquestioned the usefulness of the surgical strike."We have tried surgical strike, did it succeed. No. Can we have war with Pakistan which is a nuclear state. My belief is no. We cannot afford another upheaval in South Asia. If this continues, there will be a Afghanistan and Syria within India," said Faesal.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.