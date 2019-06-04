Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kashmir Issue is a Political Problem, IB & R&AW Should Play a Lesser Role: Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh said intelligence agencies need to play a secondary role to the political system in the Kashmir issue.

PTI

Updated:June 4, 2019, 8:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kashmir Issue is a Political Problem, IB & R&AW Should Play a Lesser Role: Jairam Ramesh
File photo of Jairam Ramesh. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh Tuesday said the Kashmir issue is a political problem and agencies such as the IB and R&AW should play a lesser role in it.

The Congress leader made the remarks at the launch of a book -- 'Kashmir as I see it' -- penned by Ashok Dhar, the founder-director of the Kolkata chapter of the Observer Research Foundation.

"It is not a military problem, but a political problem. So when Satyapal Malik became the governor (of Jammu and Kashmir), I was elated... that the first time there was recognition that retired civil servants and army officers do not hold the key, and this a process based on political engagement," Ramesh said.

"There are people who believe that infrastructure development is the key and that bringing investment in the state will solve the problem. I think now we have come to realise that this is a political problem," he said.

The Congress leader said intelligence agencies need to play a secondary role to the political system in the Kashmir issue.

"We all will be better off if there's lesser involvement of agencies, like the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), in Jammu and Kashmir and more political engagement," Ramesh said.

He also said any solution to the Kashmir issue should be acceptable to the rest of the country and "not just Delhi".

"Whatever solution we come up with has to be sold to the rest of the country. The rest of the country has moved on in the last 40-50 years. The solution acceptable in the 50s and 60s may no longer be acceptable to them," Ramesh said. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram