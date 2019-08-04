Kashmir LIVE: Air India Further Reduces Srinagar Fare to Below Rs 7,000 as Pilgrims, Students Leave Valley

Kashmir LIVE: Air India has further reduced fares for flights in and out of Srinagar, with Srinagar-Delhi tickets priced at Rs 6,715 and Delhi-Srinagar at Rs 6,899 till August 15. The fare drop came barely an hour after the national carrier said it is capping ticket prices to and from Srinagar at Rs 9,500 till Independence Day in view of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims started leaving the Kashmir Valley on Saturday following the state government's advisory asking them to cut short their stay, even as J&K Governor SP Malik said there is no need to panic. Malik urged political delegations led by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti to tell their supporters to maintain calm and not to believe "exaggerated rumours" being circulated in the Valley.
Aug 4, 2019 10:16 am (IST)
Indian Army Offers Pak to Take Back Bodies of Infiltrators | After killing 5-7 Pak infiltrators in the Keran sector of Jammu Kashmir, Indian army has now offered Pakistan to take back the bodies of the dead soldiers/terrorists.
Indian Army: Have offered Pakistan Army to take over the dead bodies(of 5-7 Pak BAT army regulars/terrorists). Pakistan Army has been offered to approach with white flag and take over the dead bodies for last rites,they are yet to respond. pic.twitter.com/x1mF7yHSyv
The Indian Army yesterday said they have foiled attacks by Pakistan army's Border Action Team (BAT) on forward post in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. At least four bodies, possibly of Pakistan Army's Special Service Group (SSG) commandos or terrorists, were seen in close proximity of an Indian post in the sector according to army sources.
Aug 4, 2019 10:08 am (IST)
Syed Ali Shah Geelani Takes on The Govt for Creating Panic in Kashmir | Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani presiding over a meeting of Majlish Shoora (Executive Council) at Hyderpora has criticised the centre for creating "chaos" and "panic" in the valley. According to party statement, he said “chaotic and confusing situation has panicked every individual. Increasing the forces deployment, rumors of tampering special provisions of state, suspension of Yatra, evacuating tourists, students and yatris has created a war-like situation.”
Aug 4, 2019 10:00 am (IST)
Ari India Further Reduces Airfares To/from Srinagar | After fixing the airfares at Rs 9,500 earlier, Air India has further reduced the fares. Flighs from Srinagar to Delhi are fixed at Rs 6,715 while flights from Delhi to Srinagar are fixed at Rs 6,899.
#flyAI: #update#airindia further reduces fare at Rs 6715 srinagar to del and at Rs 6899 Delhi to srinagar till 15th aug (date included).
Delegation of Senior Kashmiri Leaders Met Guv SP Malik Yesterday | Following Omar Abdullah's meeting with governor SP Malik, another delegation of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, J&K Peoples Movement chief Shah Faesal and Peoples Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Reza Ansari met the Governor yesterday. The delegation expressed concerns about the panic situation in Kashmir Valley created by the developments during the day, including the advisory issued by the government asking Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to return as soon as possible. "Governor Malik informed the delegation that there were serious and credible inputs which were available to the security agencies regarding terrorist attacks on the Amarnath Yatra. It is in this context that the government had issued an advisory asking Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible," a statement issued by the delegation said.
Aug 4, 2019 9:46 am (IST)
In another statement yesterday, J&K Governor SP Malik said a lot of rumour mongering is happening in Kashmir by certain political parties.
J&K Guv SP Malik on situation in J&K: It's normal. Only rumour mongering is going on. It's a very routine thing here. If you sneeze at Lal Chowk, it becomes an explosion when it comes here. Unnecessary panic is being created by vested interests, specially some political parties. pic.twitter.com/0Q5DbapMeb
Various leaders including National Conference leader Omar Abdullah met Governor Satyapal Malik yesterday to discuss the present situation in Kashmir. He said governor SP Malik has assured his party that no moves are planned on repealing articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution, or the state's trifurcation. However, the former J&K chief minister said he wants an assurance on these issues from the Centre in Parliament on Monday as "the Governor is not the final word on Jammu and Kashmir".
Aug 4, 2019 9:32 am (IST)
With tensions growing in Kashmir, PDP leaders held a meeting yesterday to discuss the ongoing situation in the valley. The meeting was headed by PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti.
Aug 4, 2019 9:24 am (IST)
Complying with Civil Aviation Ministry's orders, AirIndia has capped the fare at Rs 9,500 for all flights to and from Srinagar.
PDP Says it is the Moral Responsibility of Govt to Respect People's Sentiments | "The party leadership hoped that the present dispensation headed by PM Modi will respect the sentiments of the people and their views on the current situation, which is perceived as grave enough to cause avoidable commotion. The party feels that it is moral and legal responsibility of the government to do so because the state is under the president's rule," a PDP spokesperson said.
Aug 4, 2019 9:13 am (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti Appeals to PM Narendra Modi | With the anxiety growing in Kashmir, PDP on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that no unilateral decision is taken at any level that impinges upon the current constitutional arrangement and complexion of Jammu and Kashmir with the union of India.
In this July 26, 2019, file photo, Indian army soldiers keep guard near a war memorial during Kargil Vijay Diwas, or Kargil Victory Day, in Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan, file)
The PDP, meanwhile, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that no unilateral decision is taken at any level that impinges upon the current constitutional arrangement and complexion of Jammu and Kashmir with the union of India.
Indian Air Force flights were also pressed into service to bring the visitors home. Amid rumours of plans to repeal Articles 370 and 35A, which allow Jammu a special status and privileges, the governor said in a statement that the state has no knowledge of any changes to constitutional provisions.
Despite the assurance from the Governor, the Congress and the National Conference indicated that they would seek clarifications from the Centre when Parliament meets again on Monday. Abdullah said the party needed the assurance as the Governor is not the final word on Jammu and Kashmir'.
The advisory asking pilgrims and tourists to leave had cited security concerns.
The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department sent buses on Friday, immediately after the advisory was issued, to different tourist destinations to bring the visitors back to Srinagar, Director, Tourism Kashmir, Nissar Wani, said.
The sudden turn of events has left many unhappy, including the business community. "I have been visiting Kashmir for past so many years, but have never seen such an irresponsible behaviour by the government," Anil Verma, a tourist from Delhi, said.
Haryana's Ramesh Kumar said the government order was "unprecedented". "We have been coming here for many years, but we have never seen such an advisory from the government. We were enjoying ourselves, but the order has led to chaos and fear," he said.
Governor Malik told a delegation led by Omar Abdullah that a pure security measure is being mixed up with issues with which it has no connection.
That is the cause of the panic," he said, according to the Raj Bhavan.
"There were credible inputs which were available to the security agencies regarding terrorist attacks on the Amarnath Yatra. There has been intensified shelling on the LoC by Pakistan, which was responded to effectively by the Army," he told the delegation.
But Abdullah said he has asked party MPs to move a motion in Parliament on Monday seeking a statement from the Union government on the situation that has developed in the state over the past few weeks.
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) also expressed concern.
No one knows what is happening. There is uncertainty. We are seeing this type of situation for the first time and it has raised questions. We want the Centre as well as the state government to clarify what is going on," JKPCC president G A Mir told reporters.
He said the deployment of additional forces, orders by different departments and the advisory asking tourists and yatris to leave have created panic.
"All this leads to speculation that something is happening behind the curtain, he added.
Tourism director Wani said about 20,000-22,000 tourists were in Kashmir on Friday.
According to the Airports Authority of India, 6,126 passengers reported at the Srinagar International Airport on Saturday to travel out of the Valley.
Out of this, 5,829 passengers travelled by 32 scheduled flights. The remaining 387 passengers were accommodated in four IAF aircraft and flown to destinations like Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon.
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said the government advisory has "in a single fell swoop, caused irreversible damage to the economy of the state."
The advisory was issued after the Army on Friday said Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to target the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir
A top Army official said searches in the past few days had led to the recovery of a Pakistan-made mine and a huge cache of arms along the yatra route.
The BJP's Jammu Kashmir unit on Saturday accused leaders of the NC, the PDP and the Congress of deliberately trying to trigger panic as they themselves are frightened.
"The common man has no fear and under the leadership of Modi, every common citizen is safe in the country," the party's state president Ravinder Raina said in Jammu.