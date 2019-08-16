Kashmir Journalist Released on Bond After Being Picked Up by Security Forces in Midnight Raid

Srinagar: A Kashmir-based journalist, who was apprehended by security forces Thursday night, has been released on a bond, officials said on Friday.

Irfan Malik, a correspondent with the Greater Kashmir newspaper, was detained from his home in Tral in Pulwama district.

He was questioned and has been released after signing a bond, they said.

It was not immediately know as to why was he detained.

Officials, however, said a bond is taken from those who indulge in anti-social activities.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.