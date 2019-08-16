Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kashmir Journalist Released on Bond After Being Picked Up by Security Forces in Midnight Raid

Irfan Malik, a correspondent with the Greater Kashmir newspaper, was detained from his home in Tral in Pulwama district.

PTI

Updated:August 16, 2019, 6:45 PM IST
Kashmir Journalist Released on Bond After Being Picked Up by Security Forces in Midnight Raid
A security person checks the identity card of a driver during curfew like restrictions following abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, in Srinagar, Kashmir (PTI)
Srinagar: A Kashmir-based journalist, who was apprehended by security forces Thursday night, has been released on a bond, officials said on Friday.

Irfan Malik, a correspondent with the Greater Kashmir newspaper, was detained from his home in Tral in Pulwama district.

He was questioned and has been released after signing a bond, they said.

It was not immediately know as to why was he detained.

Officials, however, said a bond is taken from those who indulge in anti-social activities.

