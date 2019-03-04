English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kashmir ka Samadhaan...: Imran Khan’s Party Posts Hindi Version of his 'Nobel Prize' Tweet
On saturday, a resolution submitted in Pakistan secretariat said Imran Khan acted responsibly during India-Pakistan tension and 'deserves the Nobel Peace Prize'.
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (AP)
Islamabad: In an unusual move, Pakistan's ruling party on Monday tweeted in chaste Hindi Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement that the person who solves the Kashmir issue will be worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize.
"Main Nobel Shanti Puraskaar Ke Yogya Nahi Hun. Is(ka) Yogya Vyakti Vah Hoga Jo Kashmiri Logo Ki Iccha Ke Anusar Kashmir Vivaad Ka Samadhaan Karta Hai aur Upmahadweep Main Shanti aur Manav Vikash Ka Marg Prashasth Karta Hai," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf pary tweeted quoting Khan. (I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize. The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent.)
On March 2, a resolution was submitted in Pakistan's National Assembly Secretariat stating that Khan's decision of releasing Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has de-escalated the hostility between Pakistan and India.
According to the resolution, Khan "acted responsibly" in the current tension and "deserves the Nobel Peace Prize".
Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir on February 14.
After the attack, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting what it said was a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The next day, Pakistan retaliated with a large air formation, comprising 24 fighter jets, including F-16s, and captured Varthaman.
