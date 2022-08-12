Kashmir Killings Continued: Civilian Deaths Add on as Militants Kill One More Migrant Worker | List

Jammu and Kashmir has been seeing a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces, and targeted civilian killings over the past few months. In a latest attack on Friday, a non-local labourer was killed by militants in the Bandipora district.

Sources told news agency IANS that at around 1 a.m., “militants fired at Muhammad Amrej, 19, a non-local labourer in Sadnara village of Bandipora’s Hajin area”.

“He was referred by doctors to medical college hospital Bemina in Srinagar where he succumbed. He belonged to Bihar. The area was surrounded for searches,” they added.

Here’s a list of some civilians killed in Kashmir recently:

• Manzoor Lone, resident of Kulgam – Manzoor Lone, father of a two-month-old baby, was killed during an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Redwani area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on August 5. “Injured civilian namely Manzoor Lone S/O Abdullah Lone R/O Redwani Bala Kulgam succumbed to his injuries. Injured Army Jawan Kiran Singh of 1RR, R/O Ramban is hospitalised at 92 base Hospital Srinagar. Search operation concluded,” the police said on Twitter.

• Mohammad Mumtaz, labourer from Bihar – Mumtaz was killed and two others from the same state were in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on August 4 night. The attack took place in Gadoora area of Pulwama. “The deceased labourer has been identified as Mohd Mumtaz, son of Mohd Jaloo, resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar,” police confirmed.

• Dilkush Kumar, Bihar labourer – A Bihar migrant labourer was shot dead by terrorists, while another was injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam on June 2, hours after a bank manager was killed in a brazen attack in Kulgam district.

Police said the labourers, identified as Dilkush Kumar and Guri, were injured in the attack.

Guri was discharged from the hospital, while Kumar was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed. Police have cordoned off the area and a search has been launched to nab the terrorists involved in the incident, which took place at around 9.10 pm.

• Vijay Kumar, bank manager from Rajasthan – Kumar, who was working as the manager of a regional rural bank (Ellaquai Dehati Bank) in Areah village branch of Kulgam district, was shot in the morning of June 2 as he was entering the bank branch. He was immediately taken to a hospital where doctors said he was dead on arrival.

• Rajini Bala, school teacher from Jammu – Rajni Bala belonged to Jammu’s Samba district but was posted at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam. She was the second killing of a non-Muslim government employee in May. Rajni’s killing on May 31 sparked a major uproar among Kashmiri Pandits, who threatened to undertake mass migration from the valley if they were not relocated to safe places within the next 24 hours.

• Amreen Bhat, TV actress from Hushroo Chadoora – Amreen Bhat, 35, was shot by terrorists at her residence in the Chadoora area of Budgam on May 26. She was shifted to a local hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Her 10-year-old nephew was also injured in the attack.

• Rahul Bhat, government employee – Bhat was gunned down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on May 12. He had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11.

• Satish Kumar Singh Rajput, driver – Terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir fired upon Rajput on April 13. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. He was a driver by profession and was a resident of Kakran in Kulgam.

Following this incident, terror organization Lashkar-e-Islam has issued a warning to Kashmiri Hindus to ‘leave Kashmir or get killed’ in a letter named ‘Letter to kafirs.’

• Arbind Kumar Sah, golgappa hawker from Bihar – Sah was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir at point-blank range on October 17, 2021.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here