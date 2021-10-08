Kashmir Killings: Manjinder Singh Sirsa Bats For Security of Sikhs, Says None Will Go To Work Until Govt Gives Assurance

Condemning the alleged killing of civilians in Srinagar, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee President, Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday asserted that no Sikh employee will go to work in Kashmir valley until govt ensures their security.

His reaction came the principal and a teacher of a government school was killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar just two days after three civilians were shot dead in Srinagar and Bandipora.

Officials said the gunmen stormed into the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Srinagar’s Eidgah area and fired upon the duo, identified as principal Satinder Kaur from Alochibagh and Deepak Chand from Jammu, leaving them critically injured. They were shifted to SKIMS hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. The Valley has been battered by similar incidents of killings in recent times.

Earlier on October 5, a prominent pharmacist from the Kashmiri Pandit community was killed in Srinagar. Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of Bindroo Medicate, was shot by unknown militants at his shop in Iqbal Park. “He received four bullets and was declared brought dead at SMHS hospital," officials said. A famous chemist in the area, Bindroo had been operating his pharmacy in Srinagar for many decades and was also well known for his philanthropic works.

Within an hour of Makhan Lal Bindroo’s murder, suspected militants also shot dead a non-local person in the city’s Lalbazar area and another Mohammad Shafi, president of the local taxi stand, at Naidkhai in Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

The untimely killings were widely criticized by leaders across India. Reacting to the killings, Dilbagh Singh, JK DGP, said: “These incidents targeting civilians are abhorrent…this is an attempt to spread terror and to divide the Kashmiri community. We are investigating these incidents. We are sure of unmasking these terrorists…it will be done soon. This is being done at the behest of Pakistani handlers from across the border."

BJP’s J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur condemned the incident and said killing unarmed teachers, who have nothing to do with politics, is nothing but purely an inhuman act and frustration. “Those who killed the two teachers have no religion. These teachers were teaching students, what was their fault?” Thakur said.

Terror group The Resistance Front (TRF), which claimed responsibility for the killing of Bindroo, had said on Wednesday that it would carry out more such attacks against those involved in the “anti-Kashmir" cause. In a statement, TRF claimed that Bindroo used to organise “seminars and secret meetings involving Kashmiris, especially youth, in the name of health activities", India Today reported.

