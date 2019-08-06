Kashmir LIVE: US, UN Urge India & Pak to Maintain Peace as Bilateral Tensions Rise After Repeal of Special Status

Event Highlights UN Asks India-Pak to Exercise Restraint

The Narendra Modi government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Rajya Sabha approved the resolution abrogating Article 370 for J&K and a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the controversial provisions were responsible for poverty and lack of development in the state.

The United Nations and the United States have asked India and Pakistan to maintain peace after the Narendra Modi government on Monday scrapped Article 370, which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The US said it was "closely" observing the events in Jammu and Kashmir and urged all stakeholders to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC). Aug 6, 2019 7:33 am (IST) UN Urges India-Pak to Exercise Restraint | UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is following with concern the tense situation in the India-Pakistan region and urges all parties to exercise restraint, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday. "We are following with concern the tense situation in the region... We urge all parties to exercise restraint," Dujarric said at the daily press briefing, adding that the UN is also aware of reports of restrictions in Kashmir in India.

Aug 6, 2019 7:33 am (IST) Joint Session in Pak Parliament to Discuss Kashmir Issue | Meanwhile, Pakistan President Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of the Parliament on Tuesday to discuss the Indian government's decision. The joint sitting will review the tense situation in Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control. Separately, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will hold a meeting of the Corps Commanders and discuss the security situation, state-run Pakistan Television reported. Aug 6, 2019 7:32 am (IST) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, now on a visit to Saudi Arabia for Haj pilgrimage, said Pakistan would request and appeal to the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, friendly countries and human rights organisations not to remain silent on this issue Aug 6, 2019 7:31 am (IST) Pak Condemns Revoking of Article 370 | Pakistan on Monday condemned and rejected the Indian government revoking Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and vowed to exercise "all possible options" to counter India's "illegal" and "unilateral" step. Reacting sharply to the Indian government's announcement, Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the move to revoke Article 370 as "illegal" and said it will "further deteriorate" relations between the nuclear-capable neighbours. Aug 6, 2019 7:26 am (IST) The bifurcation Bill will be taken up in Lok Sabha today. With special provisions gone, Indian laws will now apply to the newly created Union Territories. Aug 6, 2019 7:25 am (IST) Apart from scrapping Article 370, the BJP-led NDA government Monday secured Rajya Sabha’s approval for a Bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature similar to Puducherry, and Ladakh without one like Chandigarh. The Bill was passed with a two-thirds majority of the members present in Rajya Sabha. In Lok Sabha, the statutory resolution scrapping the special status was passed by a voice vote in the evening Aug 6, 2019 7:22 am (IST) The Narendra Modi government has decided to repeal the section of Article 370 of the Constitution that grants special and autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, moving ahead with its plan to fundamentally change J&K’s relation to India in an announcement that will have far-reaching political and international ramifications and has the potential to cause massive unrest in the region.

Without naming Pakistan, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said, "We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control."



Pakistan has condemned and rejected the Indian government's move and vowed to exercise "all possible options" to counter, which it called, India's "illegal" and "unilateral" step.



"We are closely following the events in Jammu and Kashmir. We take note of India's announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India's plan to split the state into two union territories," Ortagus said when asked to comment on India's decision to revoke J&K's special status.



Earlier in the day, Ministry of External Affairs briefed the envoys of the P5 nations — the US, the UK, China, France and Russia — about Indian government's decision to scrap Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two union territories.



Ortagus noted that India has described the actions in J&K as "strictly an internal matter".



She, however, expressed concern about reported human rights violations in J&K. "We are concerned about reports of detentions (in J&K) and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with the affected communities," Ortagus said.