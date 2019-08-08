Kashmir LIVE: Essential Commodities Airlifted from Pathankot; US Asks Pak to Desist from 'Retaliatory' Aggression

Representative image.



The announcement was made after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a crucial meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), attended by top civil and military leadership, during which it was also decided to suspend the bilateral trade and review "bilateral arrangements". The NSC is the highest forum of civil and military top leadership to come together and discuss important matters of national security.



An Air India official said Pakistan has closed a corridor in its airspace, which will result in an additional up to12 minutes of flying time for overseas flights. The flights will have to be diverted to other routes due to the closure, the official said.



"One air corridor has been closed (in Pakistani airspace), requiring a maximum of 12 minutes diversion. It will not affect us (much)," said the Air India spokesperson.



Air India operates around 50 flights daily through Pakistani airspace. These are flights to the US, Europe and the Middle East.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly address the nation today on the government's decisions to abrogate the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two Union Territories.