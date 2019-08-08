Kashmir LIVE: Essential Commodities Airlifted from Pathankot; US Asks Pak to Desist from 'Retaliatory' Aggression

Ghulam Nabi Azad to Visit Kashmir Today | Nothing is working in Kashmir, rued Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that he will be visiting the region today. "This is the first state that has been turned in to a UT and then is under curfew. People in Kashmir are angry and I am going to visit them today." On NSA Ajit Dival's interaction with local Kashmiris, Azad said, "You can buy anyone with money."
"We will call back our ambassador from Delhi and send back their envoy,” Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced in televised comments, while a government statement declared that Pakistan will suspend trade in a downgrading of diplomatic ties between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
Meanwhile, Tehseen Poonawalla will move the Supreme Court against 'undeclared curfew' in Jammu and Kashmir, according to sources. Poonawalla will file a writ petition in the apex court seeking immediate revocation of Section 144 CrPC orders and the release of all political leaders. The petition will also seek appointment of a judicial commission to ascertain the ground realities.
Workers crowded the railroad station at Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, as they waited for trains bound for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. They carried their belongings on their heads and under their arms, tied in bedsheets. The government clamped a complete shutdown on Kashmir as it scrapped the state's special status, including exclusive hereditary rights and a separate constitution, and divided it into two Union Territories.
Migrant Workers Flee Kashmir | Amid complete shutdown, hundreds of poor migrant workers are fleeing the Jammu and Kashmir region to return to their far-away villages. Some complained on Wednesday that their Kashmiri employers didn't pay them any salary as security forces began imposing tight travel restrictions over the weekend and asked them to leave their jobs.
Doval was seen eating food on a footpath outside closed shops and talking to locals. He exchanged views with them on the security situation and the government's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. "Your children and their children will continue to live here. They will make their name in the world," the NSA told people.
NSA Ajit Doval in South Kashmir | National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval yesterday undertook a whirlwind visit to the militancy-infested south Kashmir and assured the locals that their security is the government's responsibility. Doval arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday, a day after the Centre revoked the provisions of Article 370, which gave special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. He is reaching out to the local population in the Valley as a confidence building measure (CMB). "Everything will be alright. Your safety and security is our responsibility," Doval told people in Shopian district.
India Calls Pak's Action 'Short-sighted' | Meanwhile, responding to Pakistan's move to cancel bilateral trade with New Delhi and recall its envoy, a number of Indian leaders and diplomats dubbed it "short-sighted". Former Minister of External Affairs Salman Khurshid described the move as "short-sighed". “They are the only ones who will suffer losses," he said. "But if they want to take a symbolic decision, it's their choice.”
Refrain from Aggression Against India: US to Pak | Meanwhile, the US has urged Pakistan to refrain from any retaliatory aggression against India over the latter's action on Jammu and Kashmir. Two powerful Democratic lawmakers have urged Pakistan to refrain from any "retaliatory aggression" against India and take "demonstrable action" against terrorist groups within its territory. Senator Robert Menendez and Congressman Eliot Engel in a joint statement on Wednesday also expressed concern over the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Pursuant to the decision of the National Security Committee today, the Government of India has been told to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan," said a statement from the Foreign Office released after the NSC meeting. "The Indian government has also been informed that Pakistan will not be sending its High Commissioner-designate to India."
The announcement was made after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a crucial meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), attended by top civil and military leadership, during which it was also decided to suspend the bilateral trade and review "bilateral arrangements". The NSC is the highest forum of civil and military top leadership to come together and discuss important matters of national security.
Pakistan Expels Indian Envoy, Calls Off Trade | The Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Contsitution that secured special status for the state of Jammu and Kashmir has stirred fresh tensions between the two belligerent nations — India and Pakistan. On Wednesday, Pakistan announced that it is expelling Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and suspending bilateral trade a day after New Delhi stripped J&K of special status and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.
The last time Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation was on March 27 during the Lok Sabha elections when he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite. The proposed address comes days before the prime minister's customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.
PM Modi to Address Nation on Scrapping of Article 370 Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation today during which he is expected to explain the government's decisions on abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir and splitting the state into two union territories. PM Modi's addressal was earlier scheduled on Wednesday, but was postponed after the demise of BJP veteran and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
An Air India official said Pakistan has closed a corridor in its airspace, which will result in an additional up to12 minutes of flying time for overseas flights. The flights will have to be diverted to other routes due to the closure, the official said.
"One air corridor has been closed (in Pakistani airspace), requiring a maximum of 12 minutes diversion. It will not affect us (much)," said the Air India spokesperson.
Air India operates around 50 flights daily through Pakistani airspace. These are flights to the US, Europe and the Middle East.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly address the nation today on the government's decisions to abrogate the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two Union Territories.
