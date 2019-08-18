Kashmir LIVE: Day After Being Restored, Mobile Internet Services Snapped Again in 5 Jammu Districts

Soldiers prepare to close off a street with barbwire in Srinagar. (AP Photo)



The officials said landline services were restored in some areas of the Valley like Raj Bagh and Jawahar Nagar, but remained suspended in most parts, including the commercial hub of Lal Chowk, Press Enclave, and other areas around it.



There was increase in movement of private vehicles in the civil lines areas and other district headquarters of the Valley, the officials said, adding that some inter-district cabs were also seen plying in Dal gate area of the summer capital.



Some shops in the civil lines area opened on Saturday morning, the officials said. However, most of the business establishments, including fuel stations, remained shut.



Addressing a press conference, government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said the relaxations have been eased out in 35 police station areas.



"The process of providing relaxation and easing out of restrictions is already in progress. Relaxation has been provided in 35 police station areas across the length and breadth of the Valley and so far, there are no reports of any untoward incident. The public transport is plying and we have encouraging reports of a lot of public movement," Kansal said.



On the restoration of landline services, the government spokesperson said out of the 96 exchanges in the Kashmir Valley, 17 are functional and providing landline services to people.



"The endeavour is to make at least half of the exchanges in the Valley functional by today evening and by tomorrow evening, all of the exchanges, barring few in the vulnerable areas, would be made functional," he said.



Kansal said in Jammu region, landlines and mobile phone services are functional and mobile internet services with some functionality in at least five districts have been restored. "The services will be restored in other areas in a calibrated manner," he said.



The government spokesperson said the primary schools across the Valley will reopen on Monday and government offices will also be fully functional from then.



On a question of release of detained political leaders, Kansal said such a decision would be taken by local authorities based on the law and order situation in their respective areas. Kashmir was placed under a total clampdown on August 5, hours before the Centre announced abrogation of provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.