Kashmir LIVE: J&K’s Special Status Ends as President Gives Assent to Defang Article 370

Kashmir LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind today has declared abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The move came after both Houses of Parliament passed a resolution in this regard.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 370 read with clause (1) of Article 370 of the Constitution of India, the President, on the recommendation of Parliament, is pleased to declare that, as from the 6th August, 2019, all clauses of the said Article 370 shall cease to be operative...," an official notification said.
Read More
Aug 7, 2019 9:23 am (IST)
After this tectonic shift in the status of Jammu and Kashmir with the revocation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir will be largely run by the central government. Territorial autonomy has largely vanished.
- With this, Jammu and Kashmir will become a union territory and the third part of the state — the region of Ladakh — will become a second union territory.
- Jammu and Kashmir will no longer fly its own flag. The Indian national flag will take its place.
- With Article 370 revoked, Article 35A, which prohibited outsiders from buying property in the state, has dissolved. Now, Indians from the rest of the country can purchase property and apply for government jobs.
Aug 7, 2019 9:09 am (IST)
President Ram Nath Kovind Gives Assent to Aborgation of Article 370 on J&K | President gives assent to abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 370 read with clause (1) of Article 370 of the Constitution of India, the President, on the recommendation of Parliament, is pleased to declare that, as from the 6th August, 2019, all clauses of the said Article 370 shall cease to be operative...," an official notification said.
Aug 7, 2019 8:30 am (IST)
'Will Fight Until Last Drop of Blood', Says Imran Khan | Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an address to Parliament on Tuesday night that he feared the Kashmiri people could attack Indian security forces out of anger and New Delhi could blame Pakistan for it. “If India attacks us, we will respond,” Khan said. “We will fight until the last drop of blood.” Meanwhile, the Pakistani military was on high alert Tuesday following reports that New Delhi was continuing to send additional troops to its portion of Kashmir. Pakistan’s top military commanders met in the garrison city of Rawalpindi to discuss the changes in Kashmir.
Aug 7, 2019 8:25 am (IST)
Mehbooba, Omar Still Under Detention | PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, earlier kept on house arrest, were detained at shifted to a guest house hours after the government announced the big move of ending special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 - through a presidential order that came into force "at once" - and split the state into two union territories.
Aug 7, 2019 8:15 am (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir Still under Lockdown | While New Delhi brought about an a historic change in the history of Jammu and Kashmir by doing away with its special status and downsizing it to two Union Territories, the Kashmir Valley continues to reel under an unprecedented lockdown as security personnel patrol deserted streets, two former Chief Ministers are in detention, one is under house arrest and several activists of major mainstream parties are being rounded up.
Aug 7, 2019 7:55 am (IST)
'Was Waiting for This Day': Sushma Swaraj's Last Tweet on Article 370 | Senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS, had put a tweet even as late as Tuesday evening hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government’s move on Jammu and Kashmir. Thanking the PM, she said she had been waiting for this day her entire life.
प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.
PM Modi Likely to Address the Nation Today | After hailing the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill as a 'momentous ocassion' minutes after it was passed in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation today. However, the sudden and untimely death of former minister of foreign affairs, Sushma Swaraj late on Tuesday, it is being speculated that his speech might be delayed. Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 from a massive heart attack.
Aug 7, 2019 7:46 am (IST)
Taking a dig at all the political parties in the Valley, Modi said Jammu and Kashmir is now free from the shackles of “vested interest groups”, who believed in emotional blackmail and never cared for people’s empowerment. He lauded people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for their courage and resilience. “A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits,” Modi wrote on Twitter.
Aug 7, 2019 7:34 am (IST)
In First Comments, PM Says New Dawn Awaits J&K | Hailing the passage of the Bill as a “momentous occasion in our Parliamentary democracy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present in Lok Sabha, later tweeted: “I salute my sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for their courage and resilience. For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people’s empowerment. J&K is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits!”
Aug 7, 2019 7:32 am (IST)
Replying to a debate in Lok Sabha, a day after securing Rajya Sabha’s approval on the government decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ruled out any talks with the separatist Hurriyat Conference and declared that India will continue to claim the territories of Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin.
Aug 7, 2019 7:24 am (IST)
Parliament Clears Bill and Resolution on J&K | The government decision to do away with Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh was ratified by Parliament Tuesday after Lok Sabha gave its go-ahead, clearing the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, with an overwhelming majority of 351-72 and a resolution taking away the special status.
CRPF personnel guard as situation in Kashmir continues to be tense, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation today on the landmark move to redefine and reorganise Jammu and Kashmir, a day after Parliament gave its nod to repeal Article 370 and bifurcate the state. The speech, however, may be delayed due to the untimely demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, which Modi termed a “personal loss”.
Hailing the passage of bills on Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament as a "momentous occasion" in parliamentary democracy, PM Modi on Tuesday said a new dawn awaits the people there as they are now free from the "shackles" of vested interest groups.
Modi said the passage of key bills was a fitting tribute to Sardar Patel, who worked for India's unity, to BR Ambedkar, whose views are well known, and Dr SP Mookerjee, who devoted his life for India's unity and integrity.
These steps will bring the youth into the mainstream and give them innumerable opportunities to showcase their skills and talents, he said, adding that local infrastructure will significantly improve.
"Special congratulations to the people of Ladakh! It is a matter of great joy that their long-standing demand of being declared a Union Territory has been fulfilled. This decision will give impetus to the overall prosperity of the region and ensure better developmental facilities," the prime minister said.
The move, however, was condemned by the Opposition, which questioned the government’s reluctance to take all stakeholders into confidence and consult them.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government for “unilaterally tearing apart J&K” and demanded that leaders in the Valley who have been detained should be released at once.
Meanwhile, the issue also saw bilateral tensions hot up as Pakistan condemned the move.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan constituted a seven-member committee to "recommend legal, political, and diplomatic responses" to developments in Kashmir.
The move came after Khan, while addressing a joint session of the Parliament earlier in the day, called on world leaders to act against BJP government's "bigoted politics". "The BJP does not consider Kashmiris as equals. They will try to crush them, which will lead to Pulwama-like incident." He further said that there would be "ethnic cleansing" in Kashmir.
China too criticised India's decision to change the history and geography of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, accusing New Delhi of undermining its territorial sovereignty, particularly with reference to Ladakh — an area of strategic importance between Tibet and Pakistan.