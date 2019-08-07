Kashmir LIVE: J&K’s Special Status Ends as President Gives Assent to Defang Article 370

CRPF personnel guard as situation in Kashmir continues to be tense, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation today on the landmark move to redefine and reorganise Jammu and Kashmir, a day after Parliament gave its nod to repeal Article 370 and bifurcate the state. The speech, however, may be delayed due to the untimely demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, which Modi termed a “personal loss”.



Hailing the passage of bills on Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament as a "momentous occasion" in parliamentary democracy, PM Modi on Tuesday said a new dawn awaits the people there as they are now free from the "shackles" of vested interest groups.



Modi said the passage of key bills was a fitting tribute to Sardar Patel, who worked for India's unity, to BR Ambedkar, whose views are well known, and Dr SP Mookerjee, who devoted his life for India's unity and integrity.



These steps will bring the youth into the mainstream and give them innumerable opportunities to showcase their skills and talents, he said, adding that local infrastructure will significantly improve.



"Special congratulations to the people of Ladakh! It is a matter of great joy that their long-standing demand of being declared a Union Territory has been fulfilled. This decision will give impetus to the overall prosperity of the region and ensure better developmental facilities," the prime minister said.



The move, however, was condemned by the Opposition, which questioned the government’s reluctance to take all stakeholders into confidence and consult them.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government for “unilaterally tearing apart J&K” and demanded that leaders in the Valley who have been detained should be released at once.



Meanwhile, the issue also saw bilateral tensions hot up as Pakistan condemned the move.



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan constituted a seven-member committee to "recommend legal, political, and diplomatic responses" to developments in Kashmir.



The move came after Khan, while addressing a joint session of the Parliament earlier in the day, called on world leaders to act against BJP government's "bigoted politics". "The BJP does not consider Kashmiris as equals. They will try to crush them, which will lead to Pulwama-like incident." He further said that there would be "ethnic cleansing" in Kashmir.



China too criticised India's decision to change the history and geography of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, accusing New Delhi of undermining its territorial sovereignty, particularly with reference to Ladakh — an area of strategic importance between Tibet and Pakistan.

