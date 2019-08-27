Kashmir LIVE: Home Ministry to Hold High-Level Meet; Minority Affairs Ministry Team in Valley Today

Event Highlights JeM Militants Kill 2 Gujjar Men in Valley

Aug 27, 2019 10:22 am (IST) Though restrictions have been eased in most of Kashmir, normal life continued to remain paralysed with shops and business establishments closed and transport off the roads. Reports coming from the Valley suggested local pharmacies and hospitals are fast running out of essential life-saving drugs. The government rubbished the report as "baseless" and added that the administration has supplied Rs 32 crore worth of essential medicines to the Kashmir markets. Aug 27, 2019 10:12 am (IST) Abdul Qadeer Kohli of Rajauri district and Manzoor Ahmed of Khonmoh area of Srinagar were abducted by unidentified gunmen from 'Dhok', a temporary shelter, from the forested area of Tral in Pulwama district around 7:30 pm on Monday. The bullet-riddled body of Kohli was recovered by a search and rescue party, and Ahmed's body was recovered on Tuesday, DGP J&K Dilbag Singh told CNN-News18. Aug 27, 2019 10:11 am (IST) JeM Militants Kill 2 Gujjar Men in Valley | In a first such incident after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, militants from the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group on Monday abducted and killed two members of the nomadic Gujjar community from a forested area in Pulwama district, police said. Aug 27, 2019 9:52 am (IST) Minister of Tourism to Visit Valley Next Month | A team of officials from the Union tourism ministry, led by minister Prahlad Patel, will be touring Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh next month to finalise the plans to boost tourism in the two newly-formed Union territories by November 1. Patel told news agency PTI that he had already sent two officials from the Union culture and tourism ministry, who would act as an "advance team" before he would arrive there in the first week of September. With his visit, Patel will become the first union minister to visit the Valley since the lockdown was imposed earlier this month. Aug 27, 2019 9:42 am (IST) Opposition Leaders Barred from Visiting Valley | Even as the situation in the Valley is crawling towards normalcy, the government Saturday barred several opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi from visiting Kashmir to assess the situation created by a massive security crackdown in the region that started early this month. Authorities sent the opposition leaders back to New Delhi after they waited for several hours at the airport in Srinagar. Sitaram Yechury of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sharad Yadav of Janata Dal (United) and Majeed Memon of the National Conference were a part of the delegation. Aug 27, 2019 9:37 am (IST) Situation on Ground | After a massive security crackdown that was put in place a day before the government ended the Valley's special status, authorities are gradually easing restrictions, allowing some businesses to reopen in Srinagar and other places. Landline phone service has been restored in some areas. Officials also say they have opened grade schools, but both student and teacher attendance has been sparse. Aug 27, 2019 9:36 am (IST) Minority Affairs Representatives to Visit Valley | A high-level team of the Ministry of Minority Affairs is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh today, to identify areas to implement centrally-sponsored development projects, after provisions of Article 370 were abrogated. The team will be led by the secretary of the ministry, Shailesh. Aug 27, 2019 9:34 am (IST) MHA to Hold High-Level Meet on J&K,Ladakh | The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be holding a high-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir on today in North Block. Chaired by the Union home secretary, the aim of the meeting is to discuss the implementation of the J&K Reorganisation Act, which bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

A security personnel stands guard during restrictions following the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, in Srinagar on August 16, 2019. (PTI)



In an interview to PTI, Patel said he had already sent two officials from the Union culture and tourism ministry on deputation to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, who would act as an "advance team" before he would arrive there in the first week of September to take stock of the situation.



"I will to go to Leh first and then to Jammu and Kashmir to visit the identified tourist spots and conduct a review. We need to provide skill training to guides, get them acquainted with different languages. We are planning to get this done over the next two months," he said on Monday.



The Union minister of state (independent charge) for tourism added that he would lead the teams unless he accompanied the prime minister on his upcoming trip to Russia.



He said two recent decisions of the government — on e-visas and on opening up 137 peaks, 15 of which were in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, for foreign tourists — would boost the tourist footfall in the region, which in turn would help in the growth of both revenue-generating and employment opportunities.



Patel listed four key elements of his plan to prepare the two Union territories for tourism -- upgrading manpower, which would include training guides, build awareness on the bread-and-breakfast scheme, asking people to open up their homes at places where there is a shortage of hotels, give them basic training to run them and also promote adventure sports in a big way.



"What we need to do is change perceptions like we managed to do in the north-east. We need to tell everyone that there are no security issues in the region and it will be safe for them to travel there.

"While we have the cultural heritage to get tourists to visit these places, what we need to do is build amenities around them. We have to identify areas and build infrastructure," he said.



Patel further said while in Ladakh, the focus would be on tourists from countries practising Buddhism with guides being taught specific languages, in the Kashmir Valley, the ministry was planning to revive the Sufi tradition at places like Kishtwar.



On August 5, the government abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.