Kashmir LIVE: No Loss of Life in J&K, Telephone Lines to be Restored in Large Parts of Srinagar Tomorrow Morning, Says Chief Secretary

Kashmir LIVE: Offices of the Jammu and Kashmir government are functioning normally in the Valley, while schools will reopen next week, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has said. Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, the top bureaucrat said there has been no loss of life or major injury since restrictions were imposed on August 5, when the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated and the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories.
The chief secretary also said 12 districts in Jammu and Kashmir were functioning normally while there was limited restrictions only in five districts.
Aug 16, 2019 3:23 pm (IST)
Highlights | In the just-concluded press briefing, the Jammu and Kashmir Central Secretary has announced that the complete lockdown imposed in the Valley, to stave off violence and security threats, will now be eased in a phased manner. Here are the key highlights:
1) All schools and colleges will be opened after the weekend in the Valley in an area-wise manner.
2) Landline services will be restored in most parts of Srinagar in a phased manner by tomorrow morning.
3) Telecom services, including the internet will also be eased bit-by-bit in a systematic manner, considering terrorist organisations will try to misuse the servies.
4) Public transport to be made operational and government offices are functioning from today.
Aug 16, 2019 3:12 pm (IST)
Restrictions to be Eased in Phased Manner | The official then goes on to announce that restrictions will be eased in a phased manner. "Schools and colleges will be opened from next week in an area-wise manner, we don't want to compromise on children's education. Restrictions on telecom services will also be eased in a phased manner, keeping in mind that terrorist organisations use mobile phones." However, in large parts of Srinagar telephone lines will be restored by tomorrow morning, the chief secy has said.
Aug 16, 2019 3:09 pm (IST)
No Lives Were Lost in Valley, Says Chief Secy | J&K Principle Secretary, BVR Subhrahmanyam, is briefing the media now. Talking about the ongoing restrictions imposed in the Valley, he says that the action has been taken by the government to ensure' the development of Jammu and Kashmir' and that its a 'precautionary step' only. "Steps were taken to maintain peace in the region," and that "Despite concerted efforts by radical groups and terrorist organizations, there has been no loss of life throughout the Valley."
Aug 16, 2019 2:53 pm (IST)
J&K Central Secretariat to Hold Press Conference Shortly | The Central Secretariat of Jammu and Kashmir will be addressing a press conference in Srinagar at 3:00 pm. The officials are expected to make announcements on relaxing the curfew-like situation in the Valley and easing of communication lines. The briefing comes after the state governor directed all govt offices and the secretariat to resume normal functioning from today -- a decision that was taken after reviewing the situation in the Valley during the Friday namaz.
Aug 16, 2019 2:19 pm (IST)
Governor Malik took the decision after a review of the security scenario in the state that ensured peaceful Independence Day celebrations across the state, including in its various district headquarters and elsewhere, the spokesperson said.
Aug 16, 2019 1:43 pm (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed the Civil Secretariat of Srinagar and government offices to resume normal functioning from today.
Meanwhile, Home Ministry officials in Delhi said that the call on relaxations curbs imposed in the Valley and the decision to resume communication lines will be taken by the district administration in respective districts. Sources, however, said that the ban on internet is likely to continue for a few more days, but landline services will soon be resumed in a phased manner.
Aug 16, 2019 12:54 pm (IST)
The court noted that another petition by a Kashmiri lawyer, Shakir Shabir, was defective when it was filed and that the defects were removed only on Wednesday evening. As Shabir pressed for a hearing, Justice Gogoi retorted: "You removed the defect on Wednesday evening and yesterday was a holiday. Why did you file a defective petition? You file a defective petition and then trouble my officers? That's not done."
Aug 16, 2019 12:49 pm (IST)
What Happened in SC Today? Terming matters related to the dilution of Article 370 and its aftermath as “serious”, the Supreme Court on Friday questioned the petitioners for not filing their petitions in proper format. "In a matter as serious as this, people are filing defective petitions," commented Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as the three-judge bench took up five petitions one after the other. The bench, which included Justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer, was critical of the fact that not one of these petitions were free from technical defects, so they could be taken up on merit.
Aug 16, 2019 11:40 am (IST)
Schools and Colleges in Valley to Open Monday | Jammu and Kashmir administration to ask schools and colleges to open from Monday, sources aware of the development have said. News agency PTI has reported that government secretariat and other offices will start functioning from Friday while easing of public curbs would depend on day's development after the 'namaaz', a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said on Thursday.
Aug 16, 2019 11:22 am (IST)
Kashmir remained shut for the 12th consecutive day on Friday, even as the authorities relaxed restrictions on the movement of people in Srinagar. "Restrictions on the movement of people have been eased in most parts of the Valley. The situation so far has remained peaceful," a senior official of the state administration said here.
Aug 16, 2019 11:11 am (IST)
Petitioner Anuradha Bhasin says, "We are having problems in reporting.No telephone lines and mobile network or internet is available....We have worked under sever restrictions earlier but this time the restrictions are too severe."
Aug 16, 2019 11:10 am (IST)
After the SC ended the hearing on Kashmir saying, the matter on media restrictions along with other connected issues will be taken up, but did not fix any particular date, Vrinda Grover, senior SC lawyer says, "Communication blackout in Kashmir has hampered reporting from the state. Freedom of movement for media has been hampered. We have asked SC to help restore minimum restoration of communication at least for media personnel."
Aug 16, 2019 10:54 am (IST)
SC Gives Govt More Time to End Blackout | Responding to the plea by Kashmir Times Exec Editor Anuradha Bhasin on media restrictions in the Valley, Justice SA Bobde says, " Landlines are working, I spoke to the chief justice this morning." SG Tushar Mehta then says, " Trust your security agencies. We are working with the best intention."
Hearing ends on that note and will be continued next week.
Aug 16, 2019 10:43 am (IST)
Petition Has No Meaning, Says Court | Kashmir lawyer Shakir Shabir tells the Supreme Court that his petition has been numbered and that there is nod effect in his petition. SC questions lawyer petitioner ML Sharma, says his petition against Centre's move on Art 370 has "no meaning". "What kind of a petition is this? Your petition isn't even maintainable. We could have dismissed it but this would affect other petitions as well."
Aug 16, 2019 10:42 am (IST)
SC commences hearing on plea challenging Centre's decision to scrap provisions of Article 370 which abrogated special status to J-K.
Aug 16, 2019 10:07 am (IST)
Petition Against Restrictions on Communication, Movement | The plea moved by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of the Kashmir Times newspaper highlights the shutdown of internet and telecommunication, the severe restrictions on mobility that the petitioner contends violates the freedom of speech and expression under Article 19, the right of the public to information and the right to practice one's profession.
- The plea calls on the Supreme Court to issue directions to the Government to "immediately relax all restrictions on mobile, internet and landline services in Jammu and Kashmir and the strict restrictions on freedom of movement in order to enable journalists to practise their profession and exercise their right to report."
- The petition was mentioned on August 13 before Justice Arun Mishra for urgent listing. Justice Mishra had directed the lawyer to give the details of the petition to the Registrar.
Aug 16, 2019 9:59 am (IST)
Petition by ML Sharma challenging the Presidential order on Article 370 | This petition challenges the Presidential order of August 5 by which Article 367 was amended thereby making Article 370 redundant.
- The Presidential Order also paved the way for the introduction of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 which bifurcated the State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, and Union Territory of Ladakh.
- Petitioner, advocate ML Sharma, had mentioned the matter before Justice NV Ramana last week seeking urgent listing but the same had been turned down.
Aug 16, 2019 9:40 am (IST)
Government's sudden decision to end the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution has left constitutional experts divided on the validity of the move. There has also been a huge outcry over the unprecedented lockdown imposed in the Valley ever since, with all communication lines snapped and an indefinite curfew in place. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court today is going to hear two crucial cases on J&K in this regard:
1 ) Petition by ML Sharma challenging the Presidential order on Article 370
2) Petition seeking lifting of media restrictions and communication services and movement in the Valley
Aug 16, 2019 9:06 am (IST)
Pakistan Observes 15 August as ' Black Day' | A mega protest organised by Pakistan's ruling Tehreeek-e-Insaf party was held yesterday outside the Indian embassy in Islamabad. Holding black flags and chanting anti-India slogans, about 3,000 Pakistanis rallied about 2 kilometers, protesting against India's decision to end J&Ks autonomous status and demanding the lifting of curfew and other curbs on the Valley. Pakistan observed India's Independence Day as Black Day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.
Aug 16, 2019 8:58 am (IST)
Protests Outside Indian High Commission | An extremely tense face-off broke out between different groups that had converged outside the Indian High Commission in London for planned protests and counter-demonstrations to mark Independence Day on Thursday. The anti-India protest, organised by Pakistani groups and Sikh and Kashmiri separatist outfits, was demarcated with metal barriers from a pro-India demonstration outside India House, during which placard-waving crowds disrupted the flow of traffic and chanted slogans.
Aug 16, 2019 8:34 am (IST)
PM Modi on J&K | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on Independence Day yesterday, defended the seismic decision of revoking provisions of Articles 370 and 35A in J&K and for the first time, hit out at the critics of the move. In a veiled attack on the Congress, which voted against the legislation in both Houses of Parliament, Modi said, "When the entire country, including political parties of different hues, was supporting this historic move, some people within political corridors opposed it. I want to ask them that if 370 and 35A were so important, why did you not make it permanent in the last 70 years."
Aug 16, 2019 8:27 am (IST)
The Valley Enters 12th Day of Lockdown | An unprecedented lockdown continues to keep the people of Kashmir indoors for the twelfth day, after the govt imposed a near-constant curfew and a communications blackout as it tried to stave off a violent reaction to the decision to strip Kashmir of its special status and further split it into two union territories.
Aug 16, 2019 8:19 am (IST)
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged India and Pakistan to exercise "maximum restraint" and refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir. He had highlighted the Simla Agreement which rejects any third-party mediation on the issue.
Aug 16, 2019 8:13 am (IST)
UN's Past Involvements With Kashmir | The UN Security Council adopted several resolutions in 1948 and in the 1950s over Kashmir, including one which says a plebiscite should be held to determine the future of the Muslim-dominated Kashmir. Another resolution also calls upon both sides to "refrain from making any statements and from doing or causing to be done or permitting any acts which might aggravate the situation."
Aug 16, 2019 8:02 am (IST)
Except for China, all the other four permanent members of the Council have openly backed New Delhi's position that disputes between India and Pakistan are bilateral matters, with the US even saying that the Kashmir developments are an internal matter of India.
Aug 16, 2019 7:58 am (IST)
Consultation Proceedings 'Secret' | China's request for the meeting was made in a letter and came up during the Council's informal consultations on Wednesday. The format of the meeting as a closed-door consultation would preclude Pakistan participating in it, the diplomat said. As a closed-door meeting, the consultation's proceedings would be secret, without being broadcast or accessible to reporters.
Aug 16, 2019 7:54 am (IST)
It is extremely rare for the Security Council to discuss Kashmir. The last time there was a full Security Council meeting on the Himalayan region was in 1965.
Aug 16, 2019 7:54 am (IST)
UNSC to Hold Close Door Talks on Kashmir Today | Later today, the United Nations Security Council has scheduled a rare meeting on Kashmir in response to requests by China and Pakistan following India's revocation of the region's special constitutional status and downgrading of its statehood to a territory. Poland, which currently holds the Security Council's rotating presidency, has listed the matter for discussion at 10:00 am (7:30 pm IST).
Aug 16, 2019 7:46 am (IST)
The National Conference, the main political party of Jammu and Kashmir, has also filed a petition posing legal challenges in the apex court to the changes made in the constitutional status of J&K, contending that these have taken away rights of its citizens without their mandate.The petition has been filed by Mohammad AKbar Lone and Justice (rtd) Hasnain Masoodi
The Supreme Court had earlier today said it will wait for some time before passing any direction on the plea seeking removal of restrictions on the media in Jammu and Kashmir. During the hearing, the Centre told the apex court that the situation is improving in Jammu and Kashmir and the curbs are being lifted gradually.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Najeer said, "We would like to give little time. We have read in newspaper today that landline and broadband connections are being restored gradually.Therefore, we will take up the petition with other connected matters," the bench said.
"The landlines are working. We also got a call today from the CJ of J-K HC," the bench further said.
"We will see when the matter can be listed for hearing. We will fix a date on the administrative side," the bench said.
Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor, Kashmir Times, said there was a need for early restoration of communication mode for journalists to carry out their work.
"My matter is related to freedom press," Grover said and added it had nothing to do with Article 370.
At this point, the bench said it can also refer this matter to the bench which on Tuesday had entertained a similar petition.
Another bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, on Tuesday had refused to interfere with the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir government imposing several restrictions, saying "reasonable time" be given for bringing normalcy in the sensitive situation and had decided to hear the issue after two weeks.
During Friday's hearing, Grover submitted that there had been a lot of curtailment on the movement of media personnel and there has been blackout on the publication of newspapers because of the communication shut down.
The advocate said there have been some reporting only from Srinagar and the role of the press as the fourth state has to be maintained.
Attorney General KK Venugopal said he had read Kashmir Times, which had been published from Jammu, and permission has been granted to all media to function from all other places.
He expressed surprise why Kashmir Times was not published from Srinagar.
"So far the situation is concerned it would gradually be settled and, therefore, there is no need to jump to any conclusion," Venugopal said.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that there was no need to entertain the petition seeking lifting of curbs on media.
He said people should trust the security forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir and authorities are taking stock of situation on day-to-day basis.
He said some time should be given to bring normalcy in the region.
The petition filed by Bhasin had sought removal of restrictions imposed on working of journalists in the state after scrapping of provisions of Article 370.
Bhasin has sought restoration of all modes of communication, including mobile Internet and landline services, throughout the state in order to provide an enabling environment for the media to practise its profession.
In the petition, the editor said she is seeking a direction for the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately relax all restrictions on freedom of movement of journalists and media personnel in Kashmir and some districts of Jammu.
The direction was sought in order to enable media personnel to practise their profession and exercise their right to report in furtherance of their rights under Article 14, 19 (1) (a) and 19 (1) (g) and 21 of the Constitution as well as the right to know of residents of Kashmir Valley, the petition said.
In the petition, the editor submitted that since August 4, all connectivity was shutdown leaving Kashmir and some districts in Jammu completely isolated and cut-off from all possible modes of communication and information.
"No formal orders, under which such action was taken, were communicated by the Centre and state administrators, and power and authority under which such excessive and arbitrary action was ordered is still unknown to the petitioner," the plea submitted.
It said on August 5, orders under section 144 of the CrPC were issued and all of Kashmir was placed under a de facto curfew and severe restrictions imposed on movement.
Press identity cards of reporters were not given any attention and they were effectively disabled from reporting on the situation by restricting their movement, the petition submitted, adding due to severe and pervasive restrictions imposed by authorities her newspaper Kashmir Times, Srinagar edition could not be distributed and circulated on August 5.
The editor submitted that since August 6 the newspaper's Kashmir edition has not been printed and published as complete and absolute restrictions on communication services and movement has resulted in the imposition of a de facto blockade on media activities, including reporting and publishing on the situation in the valley.