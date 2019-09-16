Kashmir LIVE: Not a Single Bullet Fired in Valley Since Scrapping of J&K's Special Status, Centre Tells SC

Kashmir LIVE: The Centre told the Supreme Court today that not a single bullet was fired as the apex court asked both the Union and state governments to ensure that normalcy is restored in the state while keeping in mind national interest. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer asked authorities to restore normal life in the Valley and ensure people have access to welfare facilities
The court said the restoration will be on a selective basis keeping in mind national interests. The court asked the Centre to make all endeavours to restore normalcy in Kashmir as soon as possible and said that as the so-called shutdown is in the valley itself, then it can be dealt with by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
Sep 16, 2019 12:48 pm (IST)
SC Orders Centre to Restore Normalcy in J-K: The Supreme Court order on Jammu and Kashmir says:
- Centre, State to ensure normal life is restored in Jammu and Kashmir, subject to national interest
- Schools, hospitals, public transport should function properly
- All endeavours should be made keeping in view national security.
Sep 16, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)
Tarigami Allowed to Travel Back to Kashmir | The apex court allowed Tarigami, who was brought to AIIMS in New Delhi for better treatment, to go back to Srinagar. The court, however, declines to pass orders on detention, movement etc.
Sep 16, 2019 12:43 pm (IST)
Yechury's Plea for Tarigami in SC | The Supreme Court also heard CPM leader Sitaram Yechury's petition for his party colleague Yousuf Tarigami. Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran complained neither the Centre nor the state has filed responses to his petition. The CJI replied, saying, "Corpus has now been located and what's the other immediate orders that need to be passed on this habeas corpus plea."
Sep 16, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)
Situation in J-K Very Serious Since 1990: Centre | The Central Govt responded to claims of worsening conditions in Jammu and Kashmir and says the situation in the state was very serious since 1990.
* More than 14000 terrorist incidents took place since 1990
* More than 5000 soldiers, more than 14000 civilians were killed
* Around 22000 terrorists were eliminated since 1990
Sep 16, 2019 12:34 pm (IST)
Vaiko's Plea for Release of Farooq Abdullah | Supreme Court took up the clutch of cases relating to communication blockades and other restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir after negation of Article 370. The apex court issued notices to Centre and J&K government on a plea by MDMK Chief Vaiko for release of former CM Farooq Abdullah.
Sep 16, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)
Speaking for a Kashmiri law student, Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde said, "All I am asking for is an uneventful peaceful life in Kashmir."
The CJI responded saying, "Why only Kashmir? You think that's only for Kashmiris? That's true for everyone, including the people here in the Supreme Court."
Permission to Check on Social Conditions | In his petition before the top court, Azad has also sought permission to check on social conditions after a clampdown was imposed by the authorities following the scrapping of the state's special status.
Sep 16, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)
Azad Also Sought SC Nod to Visit Family | In his plea, Azad has also sought a nod from the top court to visit his family members and relatives.
Sep 16, 2019 12:25 pm (IST)
Filed Petition in Personal Capacity, Visit is Apolitical: Azad | Abhishek Manu Singhvi said Azad had tried to visit the state thrice, but was turned back from the airport. Azad, who has filed the petition in his personal capacity, had said on Sunday that it was "apolitical".
Sep 16, 2019 12:22 pm (IST)
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister can visit four districts -- Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla, Anantnag -- to meet people. The bench, also comprising justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer, was told by senior advocate A M Singhvi, who was appearing for Azad, that he wants to meet the people and inquire about their welfare.
Sep 16, 2019 12:17 pm (IST)
Azad Can't Hold Political Rallies in J-K: SC | Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has agreed to allow Ghulam Nabi Azad to travel to parts of Jammu and Kashmir. While granting permit, SC says while Azad is free to interact with people, he will not hold any political rally during his visit to state
Sep 16, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)
"If J&K HC chief justice's report indicates contrary, then be ready for consequences," CJI Ranjan Gogoi warns lawyer representing one of the petitioners
Sep 16, 2019 12:09 pm (IST)
'People Finding it Difficult to Approach HC' | The Supreme Court seeks a report from J&K High Court chief justice on allegations that people are finding it difficult to approach the HC. "It's very very serious if people are unable to approach the HC, I will myself visit Srinagar," he says.
Sep 16, 2019 12:04 pm (IST)
SC Allows Ghulam Nabi Azad to Travel to J-K | Hearing the pleas of former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad, the apex court allows Congress leader to visit Srinagar, Baramulla and Jammu for social work, welfare of people. Azad has voluntarily undertaken not to hold any political rallies, other activities.
Would Go Myself, if Required: CJI | Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi says that he would himself visit Jammu and Kashmir to check the ground situation, if required. The apex court seeks a report from J&K HC chief justice on access to justice. "If required, I will go and personally check. I will speak to the chief justice today," he said as Sr adv Huzefa Ahmadi claimed difficulties. Ahmadi was arguing for child rights activists Enakshi Ganguly and Shanta Sinha.
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard during security lockdown in Srinagar. (Image : AP)
The court's directions came on a plea by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times seeking removal of communication restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.
Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that not a single bullet has been fired and there are some localised restrictions in place, adding that restrictions have been lifted in over 88 per cent police stations in Kashmir division.
He told the bench that all Kashmir-based newspapers were running and the government had been offering all kinds of assistance. He also said that TV channels like Doordarshan and others private ones along with FM networks are working in the state. The bench asked the Attorney General to put details of these steps taken on an affidavit.
The court also sought a response from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government on a plea seeking to produce before the top court former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who is under detention.
Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said he may personally visit Jammu and Kashmir to see whether litigants there have real difficulties in approaching the courts. Describing this as "one of the most important issues," Justice Gogoi has also sought a report from the chief justice of the J&K High Court on the aspect of access to justice.
"If required, I will go and personally check," remarked the CJI when a submission was made before the bench that there were difficulties in going to the HC there.
The Supreme Court also allowed CPI(M) leader Mohd Yusuf Tarigami to go back to his home state Jammu and Kashmir. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer said the former MLA does not need any permission to go home if doctors at AIIMS allow him.
The former MLA alleged that his vehicle has been taken away and he will be confined to his home. The ailing leader was on September 9 shifted to AIIMS following the apex court order.
The top court, which was hearing a bunch of petitions, also allowed senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit the state, but said he cannot hold any political rally there.
Azad has been allowed to visit four districts — Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla, Anantnag — to meet people. Azad, who has filed the petition in his personal capacity, had said on Sunday that it was "apolitical". In his plea, Azad has also sought a nod from the top court to visit his family members and relatives.