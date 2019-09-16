Kashmir LIVE: Not a Single Bullet Fired in Valley Since Scrapping of J&K's Special Status, Centre Tells SC

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard during security lockdown in Srinagar. (Image : AP)



The court's directions came on a plea by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times seeking removal of communication restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.



Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that not a single bullet has been fired and there are some localised restrictions in place, adding that restrictions have been lifted in over 88 per cent police stations in Kashmir division.



He told the bench that all Kashmir-based newspapers were running and the government had been offering all kinds of assistance. He also said that TV channels like Doordarshan and others private ones along with FM networks are working in the state. The bench asked the Attorney General to put details of these steps taken on an affidavit.



The court also sought a response from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government on a plea seeking to produce before the top court former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who is under detention.



Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said he may personally visit Jammu and Kashmir to see whether litigants there have real difficulties in approaching the courts. Describing this as "one of the most important issues," Justice Gogoi has also sought a report from the chief justice of the J&K High Court on the aspect of access to justice.



"If required, I will go and personally check," remarked the CJI when a submission was made before the bench that there were difficulties in going to the HC there.



The Supreme Court also allowed CPI(M) leader Mohd Yusuf Tarigami to go back to his home state Jammu and Kashmir. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer said the former MLA does not need any permission to go home if doctors at AIIMS allow him.



The former MLA alleged that his vehicle has been taken away and he will be confined to his home. The ailing leader was on September 9 shifted to AIIMS following the apex court order.



The top court, which was hearing a bunch of petitions, also allowed senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit the state, but said he cannot hold any political rally there.



Azad has been allowed to visit four districts — Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla, Anantnag — to meet people. Azad, who has filed the petition in his personal capacity, had said on Sunday that it was "apolitical". In his plea, Azad has also sought a nod from the top court to visit his family members and relatives.