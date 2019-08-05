Kashmir LIVE: PM Modi Meets Amit Shah, NSA Doval Ahead of CCS, Cabinet Meetings on J&K Turmoil

Event Highlights
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday evening tweeted saying that he has been informed that an "unofficial curfew" was about to begin in Kashmir and mainstream leaders were going to be detained or kept under house arrest.
The Union Cabinet will be meeting shortly at PM's residence in New Delhi, to take stock of the situation in Kashmir. The issue is likely to be raised by the opposition in the Parliament today as well. The Congress has demanded that the PM make a statement in Parliament on what was happening in Kashmir, while accusing the Modi government of preparing for some “misadventure” in J&K.
Earlier Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is reported to have met with top security officials -- including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba -- and is believed to have discussed the ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Nagaland Governor R N Ravi was also seen leaving the Home Minister’s office. It was not known whether he had a separate meeting with the minister or was part of the internal security meeting, where the NSA was present.
Heavy security has been deployed across the Valley, with a massive influx of additional troops steadily taking place over the past two days, adding to the uncertainty and chaos.
Jammu & Kashmir: Security tightened in Srinagar in view of the imposition of section 144 CrPC from midnight 5th August. pic.twitter.com/qErNGidUDi— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019
Politicians Codemn House Arrest of Kashmiri Leaders | Several senior political leaders have condemned the detention of the political leadership in Kashmir. Leaders including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Communist Party of India-Marxist chief Sitaram Yechury, came out in his support late Sunday evening. P Chidambaram, in a series of tweets on Monday morning said that the house arrest of politicians defy all democratic norms and principles to achieve its objects.
Additional paramilitary forces - as many as 35,000 - which were flown in last week, have been deployed across Srinagar and in other sensitive areas of Kashmir Valley, officials said. Barricades have been erected on many arterial roads, including the entry and exit points to Srinagar. Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas where there are apprehensions of unrest, the officials added.
The uncertainty had spiked on Friday with Jammu and Kashmir administration scrapping the Amarnath Yatra and asking pilgrims and tourists to leave the valley at the earliest. The order made anxious residents throng markets to stock on essentials and serpentine queues have been visible outside shops and fuel stations.
Mobile Services Snapped in the Valley | Ahead of the house arrests, the state government suspended mobile services in many parts of the Kashmir Valley. Schools and colleges were shut down and various educational institutions directed their students to vacate hostels.According to sources, landline services stopped working early today morning too.
Cabinet Meeting at PM's as Uncertainity Deepens | The Union cabinet will meet at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today amid rising tensions in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting, set to take place at 9:30 am at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, will happen in the wake of the political leaders of Kashmir being placed under house arrest on Sunday night.
'Doesn't Look Good, Stay Calm': Omar | Abdullah, who was placed under house arrest late on Sunday, appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to stay calm. Amid uncertainty over the centre's move, he said in a series of tweet that he was not sure of what was "in store" for the state, "but it doesn't look good".
Minutes earlier, at 11.12 pm, Mufti tweeted: “Hearing about internet being snapped soon including cellular coverage. Curfew passes being issued too. God knows what awaits us tomorrow. It’s going to be a long night.”
Hearing reports about internet being snapped soon including cellular coverage. Curfew passes being issued too. God knows what awaits us tomorrow. It’s going to be a long night.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019
Minutes before he was placed under house arrest, Omar Abdullah tweeted: “I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is, then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us.”
I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us 🙏🏼— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019
Section 144 Imposed in Srinagar | The government order said Section 144 would come into effect in Srinagar from the midnight of August 5 and remain in force till further orders. While ruling out curfew, the order also said public meetings or rallies would be disallowed and there would be “no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed”.
Situation Tense in Valley, Mehbooba, Omar Under House Arrest | The heightened uncertainty in the Valley took a turn for the worse as the government late Sunday night imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district and placed the top leadership of the state — NC leaders Omar and Farooq Abdullah, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, among others — under house arrest. Internet services were entirely shut down in several parts of the Valley.
CRPF personnel patrol a street as situation in Kashmir continues to be tense and uncertain, in Srinagar on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
"If officers in the state government are to be believed mobile internet is going down now, an unofficial curfew is going to start and mainstream leaders are going to be detained. No idea who to believe and where this is heading," he tweeted.
"I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us," the NC leader said.
Abdullah further said that government's decision to stop Amarnath Yatra, citing security concerns and intelligence inputs about the possibility of terror attacks, was exposed. "So we can debunk the stories that were being fed to the channels about everything that's been happening in Kashmir over the last few days, including the yatra stoppage, happening because of Pakistan," he added.
Earlier on Sunday, leaders of the mainstream political parties in Kashmir held an all party meeting in Srinagar to discuss the prevailing situation in the Valley.
Kashmir remained on edge as authorities stepped up security deployment at vital installations and sensitive areas amid heightened terror threat and flare up of hostilities with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).
After the Jammu and Kashmir administration curtailed the Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to leave the valley at the earliest on Friday, anxious residents continue to throng markets to stock on essentials and serpentine queues have been visible outside shops and fuel stations.
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, the mentor of Jammu and Kashmir state teams who was in Srinagar to oversee the trials for the U-16 (Vijay Merchant Trophy) and U-19 (Cooch Behar Trophy) squads, has left Srinagar, along with the young players. "We have for the time being postponed the second phase of junior team trials...since there has been a government advisory, I had a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association...Accordingly, it was decided that boys need to be sent back home," Pathan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Various educational institutions also directed their students to vacate hostels.
Additional paramilitary forces, which arrived here last week, have been deployed across the city and in other vulnerable areas of Kashmir Valley, the officials said.
The strength of the security personnel has been increased around vital installations such as the civil secretariat, police headquarters, airport and various central government establishments in the city, they said. Barricades have been erected on many arterial roads, including the entry and exit points to Srinagar, the summer capital of the state. Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas where apprehension of law and order disturbances is more, the officials added.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that it was the right time for US President Donald Trump to mediate on Kashmir turmoil.
Pakistan further warned India that it is ready to respond to any "misadventure or aggression" by the Indian forces, as the country's top civil and military leadership discussed the sudden spike in tensions with New Delhi during a meeting of the National Security Committee.
The meeting criticised "Indian actions which would have adverse implications for regional and international peace." Pakistan reiterates that Kashmir is a long standing unresolved international dispute which needs peaceful resolution. Pakistan therefore urges India to come forth to resolve the issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, it said. It said that the recent "buildup of forces" is adding "fuel to fire".
