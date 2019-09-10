Kashmir LIVE: Pak FM Ends Up Calling J&K Indian State after Anti-India Speech at UN Human Rights Council

Event Highlights Shah Mehmood Qureshi Speaks in Geneva

A source earlier told News 18 that "India’s concerted campaign has made it hard for Pakistan to get a simple majority for an urgent debate or resolution”.

India's Rebuttal to Pakistan at 6pm

India on Tuesday is expected to come up with a strong rebuttal to the case raised against it by Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, at a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva in Switzerland. A high-level official team headed by Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Vijay Thakur Singh, will issue India's response to Pakistan. Qureshi, who has been tasked with making a case against India, told the session that the Kashmir issue is of direct international concern and not just India's internal matter. India's effort to hide all this under measures to curb terrorism is shameless, the foreign minister said. The Council has 47 members and both India and Pakistan figure in the list currently under the Asia Pacific Group. While India is a member till 2021, Pakistan's current membership will expire in 2020.

India is expected to respond by highlighting that the reading down of Article 370 was an internal matter and the current communication and movement restrictions were being eased in Jammu & Kashmir depending on the situation that exists on ground.



India could also highlight the link between terror groups in Pakistan waiting to foment trouble in the Valley and how they have in the past utilised the despondency among youth in Kashmir due to lack of implementation of central schemes when Article 370 was in place. India will push the argument that the move is aimed at providing more development to the Valley and improving the lives of the common man.



Tensions between both countries rose after the BJP-led government last month announced the abrogation of Article 370, which took away Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Pakistan has made several attempts to internationalise the issue, with Prime Minister Imran Khan ringing up leaders around the world to gather support on the matter. India, however, has maintained that the Kashmir issue is an internal, bilateral one.



India believes that Pakistan's attempts at going from one multi-lateral platform to the other are part of its strategy to internationalise the Kashmir issue and seek a third-party mediation. Pakistan's attempts at doing so suffered a setback on August 16 at the United Nations Security Council when, during closed consultations, 14 members of the UN Security Council — barring China — are believed to have agreed that matters between India and Pakistan should be bilaterally settled as per the Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration.



India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria, who was asked to return last month by Islamabad as it sought to downgrade diplomatic ties with India, has provided vital inputs in being able to counter Pakistan at UNHRC. Even as India's Ambassador at the Permanent Mission in Geneva Rajiv Chander and others have been actively engaging with all other 45 member countries to ensure that attempts at bringing a resolution or seeking an urgent debate collapse. Both would require voting.



However, Qureshi himself is likely to raise the heat by alleging human rights violations in Kashmir, taking off from the global report by Commissioner Michelle Bachelet that mentioned "restrictions on internet communications and peaceful assembly, and the detention of local political leaders and activists," in the run-up to and post the reading down of Article 370. However, Bachelet also said she had received reports of "human rights situation on both sides of the line of control (LoC)”.