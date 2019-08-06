Kashmir LIVE: Parliament Rewrites History, Declares J&K and Ladakh Separate Union Territories

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar praised the Centre for abolishing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and asked it to now work towards reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He said its revocation would help integrate the country better. "Yesterday the Centre scrapped Article 370. A good decision was taken. Neither my party nor I believe in opposition for the sake of opposition. If something is good, it has to be called good," the former deputy chief minister said here.
Event Highlights
Training guns on the RSS over crisis in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan today said that in the current scenario, "all are not equal citizens" in India. "I pay tribute to the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who foresaw how the Muslims of India would be held hostage to the brute Hindu majority in an undivided India," he said, while addressing a joint session of Pakistan parliament.
Government in Lok Sabha proposes to withdraw The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019.
Government in Lok Sabha proposes to withdraw The Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019. pic.twitter.com/cHGOP8I46U— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019
Parliament approves resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir given under Article 370 of the Constitution. Rajya Sabha had adopted the resolution on Monday. The government on Monday revoked some provisions of the Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and proposed bifurcation of the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Former Member of Parliament and Congress leader Jyotiraditya M Scindia said in a tweet said, “I support the move on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and its full integration into union of India. Would have been better if constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country’s interest and I support this.”
I support the move on #JammuAndKashmir & #Ladakh and its full integration into union of India.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 6, 2019
Would have been better if constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country’s interest and I support this.
'41,500 People Lost Their Lives in J&K' | Home Minister Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha, “The curfew wasn't put in place because the law and order situation has deteriorated. It is precautionary, it has been put in place so the situation doesn't deteriorate.” He added that over 41,500 people lost their lives in JK due to militancy since 1989.
Union Minister Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha, “Asaduddin Owaisi said we're going to commit a historical mistake. We're not going to commit a historical mistake, we're going to correct one. After 5 years, seeing development in Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of PM Modi, people of valley will understand drawbacks of Article 370."
Union Minister Amit Shah said, “Government is not interested in talking to those people in Jammu and Kashmir who speak language of Pakistan and those who get directions from across the border. Modi government is committed to bringing development to Jammu and Kashmir, because the people of Jammu and Kashmir are in "our hearts always". Once the state of affairs normalises in Jammu and Kashmir then the status can be changed from union territory to state, this government has no objection to it.”
Union Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha said, “Who took Kashmir to the United Nations, it was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. History will decide if this decision (to revoke 370) is right or not, but whenever it will be discussed, PM Narendra Modi will be remembered by the people.”
Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: Who took Kashmir to the United Nations, it was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. History will decide if this decision (to revoke 370) is right or not, but whenever it will be discussed, PM Narendra Modi will be remembered by the people pic.twitter.com/MZGbkK9NqB— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019
Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Pakistan said, “Pakistan asks the OIC to show solidarity through action with the people of ‘Indian Occupied Kashmir’ by recognizing that this unilateral step by India was against the very status of ‘Indian Occupied Kashmir’ as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. OIC recognizes that this aggression puts more than 1.5 billion people of South Asia at risk. I reiterated Pakistan’s stance on the peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute and that India’s hostility doesn’t give me much hope for a covenant for peace.”
Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Pakistan said, “Today in Jeddah, I called on the OIC to convene an emergency meeting of the OIC contact group on Jammu & Kashmir, who share our grave concerns over Indian aggression in IOK”.
Today in Jeddah, I called on the OIC to convene an emergency meeting of the OIC contact group on Jammu & Kashmir, who share our grave concerns over Indian aggression in IOK. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/y9rb44g7fW— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) August 6, 2019
Union Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet, “Excellent speech by young BJP MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, representing Ladakh, the largest Lok Sabha constituency of India. A speech full of facts that reflects aspirations of our brothers and sister from the Ladakh region.”
Excellent speech by young BJP MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, representing Ladakh, the largest Lok Sabha constituency of India.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 6, 2019
A speech full of facts that reflects aspirations of our brothers and sister from the Ladakh region. @MPLadakh
Do watch!https://t.co/mdzVUCD0LV
BJP MPs gave standing ovation to PM Narendra Modi as he arrived in Lok Sabha today and greeted him by thumping desks and chanting 'Vande Matram and Bharat Mata ki Jai,' slogans.
Delhi: BJP MPs gave standing ovation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived in Lok Sabha, today & greeted him by thumping desks & chanting 'Vande Matram and Bharat Mata ki Jai,' slogans. pic.twitter.com/mt36QwF3gH— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019
Ajit Doval Meets Jammu and Kashmir Governor | Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar today. Governor Satya Pal Malik and NSA Ajit Doval discussed the prevailing external and internal security situation in J&K in the aftermath of developments in the Parliament.
"UAE has taken note of the Indian government’s decision of non-operationalisation of some sections of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution related to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The reorganisation of states is not a unique incident in history of independent India & that it was mainly aimed at reducing regional disparity and improving efficiency. It is an internal matter as stipulated by the Indian Constitution”, says Dr Ahmad Al Banna, the UAE ambassador to India, reported United Arab Emirates (UAE) Media.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Joint Session of Parliament said, “We will take the case of Kashmir to the United Nations and apprise the International community of the treatment of minorities in India under the racist ideology of the BJP”.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Joint Session of Parliament: We will take the case of Kashmir to the United Nations & apprise the International community of the treatment of minorities in India under the racist ideology of the BJP. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/XW5FiXsB28— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019
Afraid They will Now Go On to Do Ethnic Cleansing in Kashmir' | Imran Khan also said, “This racism on display by India, stemmed in racial superiority and pride, may create Pulwama type incidents, which will result in quick acceleration of actions and reactions, which will have grave consequences... I am afraid they will now go on to do ethnic cleansing in Kashmir. They want to change the majority in the area so that Muslims are subdued”
'India Desires Ethnic Cleansing in Kashmir' | Pak PM Imran Khan said, “They want to further subdue and crush the freedom struggle of Kashmir. They want to institutionalize 'might is right'. India desires ethnic cleansing in Kashmir, along with demographic changes. This will incense the Kashmiris towards retaliation.”
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “The Indian State wishes to change the demography of Kashmir. It is anathema to the Geneva Convention, and to the Indian Constitution itself. The current BJP Government in India is involved in mob lynching on the mere supposition of having eaten beef. It's part and parcel of their racist ideology. This ideology has continued in ‘Indian Occupied Kashmir’ yesterday”.
Imran Khan said, “In the current scenario in India, all are not equal citizens in India… People who I met when I went to India, who did not believe in two-nation theory and said that Pakistan should not have been formed, today they are happy with Jinnah's idea.” Khan also said, “India wants a Hindu nation… They do not consider Muslims as equals.”
'You've Indulged in Breach of a Constitutional Promise' | Asaduddin Owaisi said in Lok Sabha, “I stand to oppose the bill. Definitely BJP has lived up to electoral promise in their manifesto, but you have not lived up to your constitutional duties. You've indulged in breach of a constitutional promise.”
Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha: I stand to oppose the bill. Definitely BJP has lived up to electoral promise in their manifesto, but you have not lived up to your constitutional duties. You've indulged in breach of a constitutional promise #Article370 pic.twitter.com/YVk7ivxgFH— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019
'You are Willing to Speak to Nagas, But not to Kashmir' | Asaduddin Owaisi said, “You are willing to speak to Nagas who are asking for much more, for seperate oil and gas, but not to Kashmir.” He also said that the government have made Srinagar into West Bank. “I demand, release Kashmiris. What will happen on Eid? It's on Monday”, said Owaisi.
'Demonestisation was Initially Applauded for Its Decisiveness' | Shashi Tharoor speaking in the Lok Sabha said, “We all remember the last time PM unleashed a decision to the nation which was also initially applauded for his decisiveness, just like today and that was the disaster of demonetisation. Nation is still dealing with devastating consequences of that action.”
Amit Shah said, “I’m saying it for the 4th time, and I've the patience to say it for the 10th time, Farooq Abdullah has neither been detained nor arrested. If he isn't well, doctors will take him to hospital. House shouldn't worry. If he wasn't well, he would not have come out.”
Amit Shah in Lok Sabha:I'm saying it for the 4th time, & I've the patience to say it for the 10th time,Farooq Abdullah has neither been detained nor arrested. If he isn't well, doctors will take him to hospital. House shouldn't worry. If he wasn't well, he would not have come out pic.twitter.com/nvgO0stsRs— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019
CRPF personnel guard as situation in Kashmir continues to be tense, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)
The United Nations and the United States have asked India and Pakistan to maintain peace after the Narendra Modi government on Monday scrapped Article 370, which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The US said it was "closely" observing the events in Jammu and Kashmir and urged all stakeholders to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC).
The Narendra Modi government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Rajya Sabha approved the resolution abrogating Article 370 for J&K and a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the controversial provisions were responsible for poverty and lack of development in the state.
Without naming Pakistan, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said, "We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control."
Pakistan has condemned and rejected the Indian government's move and vowed to exercise "all possible options" to counter, which it called, India's "illegal" and "unilateral" step.
"We are closely following the events in Jammu and Kashmir. We take note of India's announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India's plan to split the state into two union territories," Ortagus said when asked to comment on India's decision to revoke J&K's special status.
Earlier in the day, Ministry of External Affairs briefed the envoys of the P5 nations — the US, the UK, China, France and Russia — about Indian government's decision to scrap Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two union territories.
Ortagus noted that India has described the actions in J&K as "strictly an internal matter".
She, however, expressed concern about reported human rights violations in J&K. "We are concerned about reports of detentions (in J&K) and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with the affected communities," Ortagus said.
-
04 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies IND vs WI 167/520.0 overs 98/415.3 oversIndia beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
-
03 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies WI vs IND 95/920.0 overs 98/617.2 oversIndia beat West Indies by 4 wickets
-
01 - 05 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes AUS vs ENG 284/1080.4 overs 374/10135.5 oversAustralia beat England by 251 runs
-
31 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka SL vs BAN 294/850.0 overs 172/1036.0 oversSri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 122 runs
-
28 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka BAN vs SL 238/850.0 overs 242/344.4 oversSri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets