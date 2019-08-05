Kashmir LIVE: Govt Decides to Revoke Article 370, J&K and Ladakh to be Separate Union Territories

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha. (PTI)



As per the order, there will be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order.



After the Jammu and Kashmir administration curtailed the Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to leave the Valley at the earliest on Friday, anxious residents continue to throng markets to stock on essentials and serpentine queues have been visible outside shops and fuel stations.



The Anantnag district administration, in view of "panic stocking", ordered all fuel station dealers not to sell petrol or diesel without permission from the district magistrate or an authorised officer.



Various educational institutions in Kashmir Valley also directed their students to vacate hostels. The authorities in Jammu and Udhampur district also ordered closure of schools and colleges as precautionary measures.



The University of Jammu will remain closed on Monday and all scheduled examinations have been postponed. The authorities have imposed night curfew in Kishtwar, Rajouri districts and Banihal area of Ramban district.



Additional paramilitary forces, which arrived in Kashmir in the past few days, have been deployed across the city and in other vulnerable areas of the valley, the officials said.



The strength of the security personnel has been increased around vital installations such as the civil secretariat, police headquarters, airport and various central government establishments in the city, they said.



Barricades have been erected on many arterial roads, including the entry and exit points to Srinagar, the summer capital of the state.



Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas where apprehension of law and order disturbances is more, the officials added.



In Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top security officials on Sunday and is believed to have discussed the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.



The hour-long meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.



Political parties in Jammu Kashmir had expressed apprehensions about such action after the Centre deployed additional troops and curtailed the Amarnath Yatra.



Jammu and Kashmir Governor SP Malik had earlier dismissed speculations that the Centre might be planning to do away with Article 35A of the Constitution, which gives exclusive rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land.



The parties on Sunday unanimously resolved to fight any attempt to abrogate the constitutional provisions that guarantee it special status or any move to trifurcate the state or "unconstitutional delimitation", NC leader Farooq Abdullah said.



The meeting was also attended by Mehbooba, Omar Abdullah, Taj Mohiuddin (Congress), Muzaffar Beig (PDP), Sajad Lone and Imran Ansari (Peoples Conference), Shah Faesal (J&K Peoples Movement) and MY Tarigami (CPI-M).