Kashmir LIVE: Govt Decides to Revoke Article 370, J&K and Ladakh to be Separate Union Territories

News18.com | August 5, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
Event Highlights

Kashmir LIVE: In an announcement with massive repercussions for Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah has announced in Rajya Sabha that the government has decided to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to J&K. The government has also decided to bifurcate the state into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature.

Shah’s announcement was immediately followed by massive uproar in the Upper House with opposition MPs protesting in the Well of the House. Back in the Valley, three of Jammu and Kashmir's most prominent politicians — Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone are under house arrest amid a massive security-built up in the state. Internet services and mobile services have been suspended in several places and all public gatherings are banned in Srinagar district as section 144 was imposed from midnight.
Aug 5, 2019 11:35 am (IST)

The presidential order on 370 states that everything in the Indian Constitution will apply to Jammu and Kashmir and  the Constituent Assembly in Article 370 (3) will be changed to legislative assembly. This in turn means that the Governor, who is being treated as the 'State' govt at the moment, will be able to move the resolution to the President. 

Aug 5, 2019 11:32 am (IST)

Jammu and Kashmir to be a Union Territory with legislature as Union Minister Amit Shah moves for birfurcation. 

Aug 5, 2019 11:30 am (IST)

Notification on Article 370 signed by President of India. 

Aug 5, 2019 11:29 am (IST)

Included in the Constitution on October 17, 1949, Article 370 exempts J&K from the Indian Constitution (except Article 1 and Article 370 itself) and permits the state to draft its own Constitution. It restricts Parliament’s legislative powers in respect of Jammu and Kashmir. Article 35A stems from Article 370, having been introduced through a Presidential Order in 1954. Article 35A empowers the J&K legislature to define the state’s permanent residents and their special rights and privileges.

Aug 5, 2019 11:22 am (IST)

After Home Minister Amit Shah moves resolution in Rajya Sabha that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to JK, ruckus ensues in Rajya Sabha.  

Aug 5, 2019 11:17 am (IST)

Amit Shah announces that Article 370 of the Constitution that grants Jammu and Kashmir special status will be revoked. 

Aug 5, 2019 11:14 am (IST)

Amit Shah announces in Rajya Sabha that the government will be introducing four Bills on Jammu and Kashmir at once. 

Aug 5, 2019 11:13 am (IST)

Ghulam Nabi Azad's demand for a discussion on the unprecedented lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir is met with chants of agreement by other Opposition leaders in the House. Amit Shah intervenes and says that he is willing to answer all questions on J&K.

Aug 5, 2019 11:09 am (IST)

Union Minister Amit Shah rises to speak and move the Jammu and Kashmir quota bill in the Rajya Sabha for the implementation of the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in Jammu and Kashmir. However, he is immediately interjected by Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad amid uproar in the House, who insists that the  lockdown in the Valley and the detention of politicians be addressed first. 

Aug 5, 2019 11:06 am (IST)

Rajya Sabha convenes for the day. Amit Shah is likely to make a statement on Jammu and Kashmir shortly amid heightened speculations over the aborgation of Article 35A and Article 370, which gives the state a special status under the provisions of the Constitution. 

Aug 5, 2019 10:48 am (IST)

Leaders of Opposition parties met in Parliament complex to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.  Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad met leaders of various parties in his office in Parliament and discussed the situation with them. Leaders of political parties including the CPI, CPI(M), RJD, AAP, TMC, DMK attended the meeting.

Aug 5, 2019 10:38 am (IST)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Monday morning weighed in on the prevailing uncertainty in Kashmir that was dramatically heightened when the Centre put three of the Valley's most prominent politicians under house arrest and imposed Section 144. As a decision on Jammu and Kashmir is likely in Parliment today, Mahindra writes, "Cannot pretend this is just another Monday morning. The entire country is waiting to exhale over Kashmir. Can only pray for the safety of everyone there & for an outcome that makes the nation stronger and the future more positive."

Aug 5, 2019 10:20 am (IST)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to introduce the Jammu and Kashmir quota bill in the Rajya Sabha today for the implementation of the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, the Parliament had passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which provides people living near the International Border benefits like reservation in jobs, promotion and education institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).

Aug 5, 2019 10:15 am (IST)

Amit Shah to Make a Statement on Kashmir Issue in Parliament | After holding talks with the top most leadership of the government at the Cabinet meeting, Amit Shah will make a crucial announcement on Jammu and Kashmir amid unprecedented lockdown, in Parliament at 11 AM today.

Aug 5, 2019 10:13 am (IST)

PDP MPs are protesting outside Parliament premises against the prevailing tensions in Kashmir. 

Aug 5, 2019 10:01 am (IST)

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has condemned the rising tensions in Kashmir in the backdrop of the three most prominent politicians of the Valley being put under house arrest and section 144 imposed in Srinagar. "What sort of politics is the BJP indulging in here? Democracy is being murdered in Jammu and Kashmir," he says, adding that his party is prepared to raise the issue in the Parliament today and further seek a clarification from the PM.

Aug 5, 2019 9:54 am (IST)

Security deployment at vital installations and sensitive areas have been stepped up amid heightened terror threat and flare up of hostilities with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC). Barricades have been erected on many arterial roads, including the entry and exit points to Srinagar.

Aug 5, 2019 9:49 am (IST)

The BJP has been opposing the special status for Jammu & Kashmir for a long time. It had earlier claimed that it could not repeal Article 370 during Atal Bihari Vajpayee government due to lack of majority. TIncluded in the Constitution on October 17, 1949, Article 370 exempts J&K from the Indian Constitution (except Article 1 and Article 370 itself) and permits the state to draft its own Constitution. It restricts Parliament’s legislative powers in respect of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read more about the contentious Article 370 here. 

Aug 5, 2019 9:43 am (IST)

As tension in Jammu and Kashmir mounts, rupee tumbled 85 paise or 1.22 per cent against the dollar and is trading at 70.43. Sensex also falls over 450 points 1.2 per cent to trade at 36,651

Aug 5, 2019 9:37 am (IST)

People's Democratic Party (PDP)'s Rajya Sabha MP, Nazir Ahmad Laway have given a Zero Hour notice in the House over Kashmir issue.

Aug 5, 2019 9:33 am (IST)

After CCS, the Union Cabinet meeting at PM's residence in Delhi has begun. 

Aug 5, 2019 9:28 am (IST)

Cabinet Committee on Security meets to discuss the the prevailing volatile environment in Kashmir. Any announcement on the issue is likely to be made by Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah in Parliament today. 

Aug 5, 2019 9:09 am (IST)

Congress Gives Adjournment Notice | After Manish Tiwari, Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, and Bhubaneswar Kalita have given Adjournment Motion notice in Parliament, in light of the flaring tensions in Kashmir. 

Aug 5, 2019 8:53 am (IST)

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari has given an adjournment notice on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the prevailing tensions and situation in Kashmir. 

Aug 5, 2019 8:42 am (IST)

The meeting scheduled for 9.30am comes in the backdrop of mainstream Jammu and Kashmir leaders — National Conference’s Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone — being placed under house arrest on Sunday night.

Aug 5, 2019 8:35 am (IST)

Amit Shah and Ajit Doval arrive at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence ahead of the crucial Cabinet meet scheduled to take place at 9 am today. 

Aug 5, 2019 8:34 am (IST)

Kashmir Tensions to be Discussed in Parliament | The Union Cabinet will be meeting shortly at PM's residence in New Delhi, to take stock of the situation in Kashmir. The issue is likely to be raised by the opposition in the Parliament today as well. The Congress has demanded that the PM make a statement in Parliament on what was happening in Kashmir, while accusing the Modi government of preparing for some “misadventure” in J&K.

Aug 5, 2019 8:23 am (IST)

Even as tensions heightened in midnight action across the Valley with section 144 imposed in Srinagar, schools will reopen normally today in Ladakh region after summer vacations, classes to resume normally in colleges and other educational institutions too, news agency ANI reported. 

Aug 5, 2019 8:12 am (IST)

Earlier Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is reported to have met with top security officials -- including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba -- and is believed to have discussed the ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Nagaland Governor R N Ravi was also seen leaving the Home Minister’s office. It was not known whether he had a separate meeting with the minister or was part of the internal security meeting, where the NSA was present.

Aug 5, 2019 8:09 am (IST)

Heavy security has been deployed across the Valley, with a massive influx of additional troops steadily taking place over the past two days, adding to the uncertainty and chaos. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha. (PTI)

As per the order, there will be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order.

After the Jammu and Kashmir administration curtailed the Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to leave the Valley at the earliest on Friday, anxious residents continue to throng markets to stock on essentials and serpentine queues have been visible outside shops and fuel stations.

The Anantnag district administration, in view of "panic stocking", ordered all fuel station dealers not to sell petrol or diesel without permission from the district magistrate or an authorised officer.

Various educational institutions in Kashmir Valley also directed their students to vacate hostels. The authorities in Jammu and Udhampur district also ordered closure of schools and colleges as precautionary measures.

The University of Jammu will remain closed on Monday and all scheduled examinations have been postponed. The authorities have imposed night curfew in Kishtwar, Rajouri districts and Banihal area of Ramban district.

Additional paramilitary forces, which arrived in Kashmir in the past few days, have been deployed across the city and in other vulnerable areas of the valley, the officials said.

The strength of the security personnel has been increased around vital installations such as the civil secretariat, police headquarters, airport and various central government establishments in the city, they said.

Barricades have been erected on many arterial roads, including the entry and exit points to Srinagar, the summer capital of the state.

Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas where apprehension of law and order disturbances is more, the officials added.

In Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top security officials on Sunday and is believed to have discussed the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The hour-long meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.

Political parties in Jammu Kashmir had expressed apprehensions about such action after the Centre deployed additional troops and curtailed the Amarnath Yatra.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor SP Malik had earlier dismissed speculations that the Centre might be planning to do away with Article 35A of the Constitution, which gives exclusive rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land.

The parties on Sunday unanimously resolved to fight any attempt to abrogate the constitutional provisions that guarantee it special status or any move to trifurcate the state or "unconstitutional delimitation", NC leader Farooq Abdullah said.

The meeting was also attended by Mehbooba, Omar Abdullah, Taj Mohiuddin (Congress), Muzaffar Beig (PDP), Sajad Lone and Imran Ansari (Peoples Conference), Shah Faesal (J&K Peoples Movement) and MY Tarigami (CPI-M).
