Kashmir LIVE Updates: Curfew May be Eased for Friday Prayers in Test for Eid; Pak Foreign Minister Heads to China

United Nation chief Antonio Guterres, meanwhile, invoked the Simla Agreement, urging India and Pakistan to exercise "maximum restraint" and refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu Kashmir. Guterres’s statement came as Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi headed to China to hold consultations with Beijing leadership over India's decision to dilute Article 370.
A Look at Current Situation in J&K | CNN-News18's Mufti Islah reports that there seems to be little activity in the streets of Srinagar with people moving about to buy foods and provisions. There is still no confirmation about relaxation on the curfew that has been imposed since before the abrogation of Article 370. The situation in downtown Srinagar, however, remains grim and saw incidences of stone-pelting last evening.
The Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Asif Ghafoor hit back at Indian Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen Dhillon over the statement about Pakistan threatening incidents in Kashmir calling it "blatant lies". In a post shared on Twitter, Ghafoor said, ""an attempt to carve out causes belli for a misadventure to divert world attention from precarious situation & atrocities in (Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir) IOJ&K."
Usual blatant lies. An attempt to carve out causes belli for a misadventure to divert world attention from precarious situation & atrocities in IOJ&K. While IOJ&K faces media blackout, AJ&K is open to foreign media & UNMOGIP to visit place of their own choosing. Can you do same? https://t.co/dVVMVxcKIs— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 8, 2019
The Indian Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen Dhillon and Pakistan's Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Asif Ghafoor engaged in a heated exchange over the former's statement in which he said, "Lately Pakistan has been openly threatening about certain incidents in Kashmir. Notwithstanding, we'll take care of all of them; let anyone come & try & disrupt the peace in Valley, we will have him eliminated."
Pakistan, China to Meet Over Kashmir Move | Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for China to hold consultations with the Chinese leadership over India's decision to revoke Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Qureshi, who is being accompanied by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, was quoted by reports as saying that India is "disrupting regional peace with its unconstitutional measures".
UN Chief Calls for 'Maximum Restraint' | UN Chief Antonio Guterres also weighed in on the situation and urged India and Pakistan to exercise "maximum restraint" and refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir. Guterres highlighted the Simla agreement, that bars third-party mediation on the issue.
Justifying the revokation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, the Prime Minister justified the move by saying that shedding of the "archaic laws" will now pave the way for financial progress and development in the regions. "It is surprising that whoever you spoke to couldn't tell you the benefits of Article 370. The articles 370 and 35A had given Jammu and Kashmir separatism, terrorism, nepotism and nothing else,” he had said.
Recount of Modi's Speech | PM Narendra Modi in a televised speech yesterday had assured that despite losing autonomy and special status, the region will continue to have a voice and representation by local leaders. “Just like there used to be MLAs before, there will be in future. Just like there was a cabinet before, so there will be in future. The chief minister's post will also continue," Modi had said.
Streets in Srinagar remain desolate and empty in the fifth day of the clampdown after the government imposed section 144 in lieu of its move scrapping Jammu and Kashmir's special status. People Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference's Omar Abdullah still remain in detention even as PM Narendra Modi promised a government that is of the people, by the people and for the people.
Pedestrians move on a deserted street in Srinagar on August 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Sheikh Saaliq)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has also sought the international community's support over Kashmir, saying if it has the moral courage, it should end India's use of "greater military force against" the Kashmiris.
"The whole world is waiting to see what happens" to Kashmiris in Kashmir when the curfew is lifted, Khan said, referring to the Valley which has been under a virtual communications blackout since Sunday.
"Does the BJP govt think by using greater military force against Kashmiris..., it will stop the freedom movement? Chances are it will gain momentum," he tweeted.
Fearing large scale violence in the Valley, the Pakistan prime minister wondered whether "the international community have the moral courage to stop this from happening?"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strongly defended his government's decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the provision has not given anything except separatism, corruption and family rule to the state, and Pakistan has used it as a tool to spread terrorism.
In his televised address to the nation, Modi hailed his government's decision to revoke the Article as "historic" and said a new era has begun in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
He promised all round development, early and transparent elections and an end to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
He also said over 1.5 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir were being denied benefits of legislations meant for the entire country.
Spelling out his government's development plans for Jammu and Kashmir, he said government employees including police will soon get benefits on par with employees of other Union Territories and all vacant posts in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will be filled, creating employment opportunities.
Earlier this week, India revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh.
Pakistan termed the Indian action as "unilateral and illegal", and said it will take the matter to the UN Security Council.
