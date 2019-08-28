Kashmir LIVE: SC to Hear 10 Petitions on Article 370, Valley Lockdown; Govt Likely to Announce J&K Package

85 Schemes of the Centre for J&K | As many as 15 secretaries of various ministries participated in an inter ministerial meeting on Tuesday, which was chaired by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Implementation of 85 people-oriented schemes related to education, health, skill development, agriculture and employment was discussed in the meeting, including PM-KISAN, PM-KISAN-Pension, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Stand-Up India schemes. Insurance schemes, including the Atal Pension Yojana, has also been introduced. LPG connection to the poor and direct benefit transfer (DBT) for LPG and kerosene will also be provided. The Centre might soon announce opening of government jobs, asking even the paramililtary and army to recruit local people. The meeting also stressed on the need to expedited rolling out schemes ahead of winter.
Event Highlights
- 85 Schemes of the Centre for J&K
- J&K India's Internal Issue, Says Rahul Gandhi
- Army Reaches Out to J&K People
- Pak Approaches UNGA
- British MPs Meet Qureshi
- Pak, China Sign MoU on Defence Cooeperation
- Pak Discusses Kashmir With China, Saudi, UK
- Imran Khan Mulling Complete Closure of Airspace
- Petitions of Yechury, Poonawala to be Heard Today
- Govt May Announce Package for J&K
- High schools, Shops to Reopen Today
- SC to Hear Pleas Challenging Article 370
The pleas before the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi include a habeas corpus petition by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury, in which he has challenged the detention of Kashmir politician and party general secretary Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami. Another plea is of Tehseen Poonawalla, a social activist, who has raised the issue of lockdown in the region as amounting to suspension of Article 19 (freedom of speech) and 21 (personal liberty) of the Constitution.
J&K India's Internal Issue, Says Rahul Gandhi | Rahul Gandhi tweets saying that Kashmir is India's "interal issue", and no foreign country, including Pakistan, should interfere in it.
I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2019
Army Reaches Out to J&K People | Army commander, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh reached out to the people of north Kashmir on Tuesday to instill a sense of security and promote wellbeing among the public. In a series of interactions, Lt Gen Singh met people at Vilgam (Kupwara district), Rampur and Boniyar (Barmulla district). During the interaction, he informed the local people about the present situation, security measures put in place for the safety and security of people, and initiatives being taken by the government and also by the Army to improve the situation. The Army commander also answered queries raised by people and members of civil administration, schoolteachers and children also participated in the interaction.
Pak Approaches UNGA | Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, met with UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa and briefed her about the situation in Kashmir. In a tweet on Tuesday, Lodhi said the United Nations should live up to its obligations on Kashmir. Her meeting with the UNGA president came hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he will raise the Kashmir issue at every international forum, including at the UN General Assembly.
In a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit held in Biarritz, France, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all parties to avoid any sort of escalation in Kashmir during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders had a "long and fruitful discussion" on climate issues.Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, "Prime Minister has laid out our basic position, on the internal matter that the Article 370 is under the Constitution, on the fact that on the international front no step has been taken by India in any way or form to threaten regional peace and stability."
British MPs Meet Qureshi | Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met a 5-member delegation of British Parliamentarians and apprised them about the "illegal actions" of India in Kashmir. The United Nations Security Council's recent "closed consultations" on Jammu and Kashmir is a testimony to the fact that this is an internationally recognised dispute, he said. The delegation of UK parliamentarians also met President Arif Alvi and PoK President Masood Khan.
Pak, China Sign MoU on Defence Cooeperation | Pakistan and China signed an MoU for the enhancement of defence cooperation and capacity building of the Pakistani Army, as the top generals of the two armies discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir at the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. Pakistan's Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated its all-weather ally China's understanding and support on all important issues particularly Kashmir. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had earlier reached out to Beijing to discuss the Kashmir issue with the top Chinese leaders after India scrapped the Article 370.
Pak Discusses Kashmir With China, Saudi, UK | Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, during an address to the nation on Monday, said that he will raise the Kashmir issue at every international forum, including at the UN General Assembly. The country seemed to continuously draw international support as Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman over the Kashmir issue for the second time in a month. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are close allies.
Imran Khan Mulling Complete Closure of Airspace | Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering closing off the country's airspace to India entirely, Fawad Hussain, the federal minister for science and technology, said. Pakistan had fully closed its airspace to India after the Indian Air Force's attack on terror camps in Balakot. A complete ban on use of its land routes for trade to Afghanistan may also be put in place, the minister tweeted.
PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting,legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration... #Modi has started we ll finish!— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 27, 2019
Kashmiri artist Inder Salim and a veteran journalist Satish Jacob filed a joint plea challenging recent Presidential orders on Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Another petition has been filed by six retired military officers and bureaucrats who had challenged the decision to revoke Article 370. Executive Editor of Kashmir Times Anuradha Bhasin sought direction to relax movement of media personnel as well as photojournalists for free reporting on the situation. Another plea is of a law graduate in Delhi, Mohammad Aleem Syed, seeking information on the whereabouts of his family in Kashmir.
National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone has cited 'Swaraj' or self-governance as the right to autonomous self-government within a federal framework as an essential fundamental right. These valuable rights have been taken away without the "procedure established by law" in a manner that violates every canon of Constitutional morality, a petition filed by the leader said. Shah Faesal, in a joint petition with activist Shehla Rashid has also challenged the Centre's move to scrap Article 370.
Petitions of Yechury, Poonawala to be Heard Today | Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is set to hear a number of petitions filed in the Supreme Court against the abrogation of Article 370 that revokes Jammu and Kashmir's special status. The petitions include Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury's habeas corpus, in which he has challenged the detention of Kashmir politician and party general secretary Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami. Tehseen Poonawalla, a social activist, has raised the issue of lockdown in the region as amounting to suspension of Article 19 (freedom of speech) and 21 (personal liberty) of the Constitution.
A Home Ministry meeting that took place on Tuesday and was chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was attended by more than 15 secretaries of Central government departments, including finance, agriculture, rural development, industries. Bhalla assessed the roadmap for implementation of Central schemes in the two newly-created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Central government officials have also visited Srinagar while more senior officials are expected to visit the Valley in the coming weeks. The Centre will also assist the Jammu and Kashmir administration in implementing the 85 development schemes announced by Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Govt May Announce Package for J&K | The government may announce a package for Jammu and Kashmir after a Cabinet meeting today as it is keen not to waste any time in bringing about development and jobs in the bifurcated UTs Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The move comes after Tuesday's inter-ministerial meeting in the Home Ministry over the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 that discussed implementation of Central schemes in the state and the steps taken so far for return to normalcy in Kashmir Valley.
High schools, Shops to Reopen Today | High schools in the Kashmir Valley will reopen from Wednesday in areas where restrictions have been lifted. Shops and business establishments can open in areas where there are no restrictions. Addressing a press conference, Jammu and Kashmir Director of Information and Public Relations Sehrish Asgar said, "The education department has decided to open all high schools in Kashmir Valley from tomorrow in the areas where relaxations have been provided." She said restrictions on the movement of people have now been eased in 81 police station areas across the Valley.
SC to Hear Pleas Challenging Article 370 | The Supreme Court will hear petitions challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday morning. The apex court will also hear petitions seeking removal of other restrictions including communication blockade in the state which is coming in the way of journalists to carry out their professional duties.
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard during security lockdown in Srinagar on August 14, 2019. (Image : AP)
The plea said, "The actions taken by Union of India pertains to gross abuse of its powers under law, whereby the people of J&K are suffering on account of unwarranted imposition of undeclared curfew and further emergency-like restrictions are being imposed under the garb of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973."
Another petition filed by National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone, who has cited 'Swaraj' or self-governance, said the right to autonomous self-government within a federal framework is an essential fundamental right. These valuable rights have been taken away without the "procedure established by law" in a manner that violates every canon of Constitutional morality.
He said Article 370 was extensively considered and carefully drafted in order to ensure peaceful and democratic accession of the formerly princely state of Jammu and Kashmir to the Indian Union, drawing out the significance of Article 370, which defines and regulates the relationship between J&K and the Union of India.
Shah Faesal, an independent politician and former bureaucrat from Jammu and Kashmir in a joint petition with activist Shehla Rashid has challenged the Centre's move to scrap Article 370.
The bench will also hear Kashmiri artist Inder Salim alias Inder Ji Tickoo and a veteran journalist Satish Jacob's joint plea challenging recent Presidential orders on Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.
Another petition is of six retired military officers and bureaucrats who had challenged the decision to revoke Article 370.
Other petitioners include advocate M.L. Sharma, Shakir Shabir and Soyaib Qureshi. A plea of Executive Editor of Kashmir Times Anuradha Bhasin seeking direction to relax movement of media personnel as well as photojournalists for free reporting on the situation will also be heard on Wednesday.
Another plea is of a law graduate in Delhi, Mohammad Aleem Syed, seeking information on the whereabouts of his family in Kashmir.
The government’s move to announce a package for Jammu Kashmir comes after Tuesday's inter-ministerial meeting in the Home Ministry over the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 that discussed implementation of Central schemes in the state and the steps taken so far for return to normalcy in Kashmir Valley.
The cabinet meeting is likely to spell out moves on the promise of jobs, investment and the implementation of welfare schemes.
Tuesday's Home Ministry meeting, chaired by newly-appointed Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, saw the attendance of more than 15 secretaries of Central government departments, including finance, agriculture, rural development, industries. Bhalla assessed the roadmap for implementation of Central schemes in the two newly-created Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one -- before they come into existence on October 31.
Some Central government officials have visited Srinagar while more senior officials are expected to visit the Valley in the coming weeks.
The Central government will also assist the Jammu and Kashmir administration in implementing the 85 development schemes announced by Governor Satya Pal Malik.
-
22 - 26 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies IND vs WI 297/1096.4 overs 222/1074.2 oversIndia beat West Indies by 318 runs
-
22 - 25 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes AUS vs ENG 179/1052.1 overs 67/1027.5 oversEngland beat Australia by 1 wicket
-
22 - 26 Aug, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka SL vs NZ 244/1090.2 overs 431/6115.0 oversNew Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 65 runs
-
14 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies WI vs IND 240/735.0 overs 256/432.3 oversIndia beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
-
14 - 18 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes ENG vs AUS 258/1077.1 overs 250/1094.3 oversEngland drew with Australia