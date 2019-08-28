Kashmir LIVE: SC to Hear 10 Petitions on Article 370, Valley Lockdown; Govt Likely to Announce J&K Package

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard during security lockdown in Srinagar on August 14, 2019. (Image : AP)



The plea said, "The actions taken by Union of India pertains to gross abuse of its powers under law, whereby the people of J&K are suffering on account of unwarranted imposition of undeclared curfew and further emergency-like restrictions are being imposed under the garb of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973."



Another petition filed by National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone, who has cited 'Swaraj' or self-governance, said the right to autonomous self-government within a federal framework is an essential fundamental right. These valuable rights have been taken away without the "procedure established by law" in a manner that violates every canon of Constitutional morality.



He said Article 370 was extensively considered and carefully drafted in order to ensure peaceful and democratic accession of the formerly princely state of Jammu and Kashmir to the Indian Union, drawing out the significance of Article 370, which defines and regulates the relationship between J&K and the Union of India.



Shah Faesal, an independent politician and former bureaucrat from Jammu and Kashmir in a joint petition with activist Shehla Rashid has challenged the Centre's move to scrap Article 370.



The bench will also hear Kashmiri artist Inder Salim alias Inder Ji Tickoo and a veteran journalist Satish Jacob's joint plea challenging recent Presidential orders on Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.



Another petition is of six retired military officers and bureaucrats who had challenged the decision to revoke Article 370.



Other petitioners include advocate M.L. Sharma, Shakir Shabir and Soyaib Qureshi. A plea of Executive Editor of Kashmir Times Anuradha Bhasin seeking direction to relax movement of media personnel as well as photojournalists for free reporting on the situation will also be heard on Wednesday.



Another plea is of a law graduate in Delhi, Mohammad Aleem Syed, seeking information on the whereabouts of his family in Kashmir.



The government’s move to announce a package for Jammu Kashmir comes after Tuesday's inter-ministerial meeting in the Home Ministry over the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 that discussed implementation of Central schemes in the state and the steps taken so far for return to normalcy in Kashmir Valley.



The cabinet meeting is likely to spell out moves on the promise of jobs, investment and the implementation of welfare schemes.



Tuesday's Home Ministry meeting, chaired by newly-appointed Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, saw the attendance of more than 15 secretaries of Central government departments, including finance, agriculture, rural development, industries. Bhalla assessed the roadmap for implementation of Central schemes in the two newly-created Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one -- before they come into existence on October 31.



Some Central government officials have visited Srinagar while more senior officials are expected to visit the Valley in the coming weeks.



The Central government will also assist the Jammu and Kashmir administration in implementing the 85 development schemes announced by Governor Satya Pal Malik.