Kashmir Man Fakes Own Death to Reach Home by Ambulance in Poonch Amid Lockdown

After he was discharged, he conspired with three others and forged a certificate of his death to travel in a private ambulance, officials said.

PTI

Updated:April 1, 2020, 10:42 AM IST
An elderly man enjoys the afternoon sun outside a closed shop as an Indian army soldier stands guard during a lockdown in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (AP)

Jammu: A man faked his death to reach home in an ambulance in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district during the nationwide lockdown, according to officials.

Hakam Din was admitted to Government Medical College hospital last week due to an injury.

After he was discharged, he conspired with three others and forged a certificate of his death to travel in a private ambulance, officials said.

A police team intercepted the ambulance and found the man alive and subsequently arrested all the four accused. Police sent them to a quarantine facility.

