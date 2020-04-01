Kashmir Man Fakes Own Death to Reach Home by Ambulance in Poonch Amid Lockdown

Jammu: A man faked his death to reach home in an ambulance in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district during the nationwide lockdown, according to officials.

Hakam Din was admitted to Government Medical College hospital last week due to an injury.

After he was discharged, he conspired with three others and forged a certificate of his death to travel in a private ambulance, officials said.

A police team intercepted the ambulance and found the man alive and subsequently arrested all the four accused. Police sent them to a quarantine facility.

