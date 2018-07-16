English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kashmir Martyr's Infant Child Sits on His Coffin, Making Everyone Emotional
Before the funeral ceremony, when the body in coffin wrapped in the tricolour arrived at his village, the girl sat on the coffin and lay on it.
Image posted by Dr.Jitendra K. Soni @Jksoniias/Twitter
Jaipur: It was a poignant scene at the village of Army paratrooper Mukut Bihari Meena who died fighting the militants in Kashmir when his five month old daughter sat on his coffin and lay on it when his body arrived.
For ritual sake little Aaru held the burning stick along with her grandfather Jagannath before the latter completed the formalities of lighting the funeral pyre on Saturday.
You sat on the coffin and lied on that without crying. Moments before, you had seen the face of your father. It was very emotional.
"Me and all the Army officers were watching you doing this and I know everyone of us were thinking in our own respective ways but your innocence and your father were at the centre of our thoughts, Jhalawar district collector Jitendra Soni said an emotional letter to the infant that was shared on Facebook.
Not only this area, but the blessings of every responsible and sensible citizen of the entire country with you. Grow well and make your father's glorious martyrdom your pride, Soni said.
Before the funeral ceremony, when the body in coffin wrapped in the tricolour arrived at his village, the girl sat on the coffin and lay on it.
The collector also mentioned how the innocent gesture of Aaru caught attention of people and made them emotional.
Belonging to a non-descript village 'Ladania' with around 100 houses, 25-year old Meena laid down his life in Kupwara on July 11 and his cremation was performed with full military honours.
Public representatives, officials from the Army, district administration, police and thousands of people from different parts of the district paid homage to Meena.
Also Watch
For ritual sake little Aaru held the burning stick along with her grandfather Jagannath before the latter completed the formalities of lighting the funeral pyre on Saturday.
You sat on the coffin and lied on that without crying. Moments before, you had seen the face of your father. It was very emotional.
"Me and all the Army officers were watching you doing this and I know everyone of us were thinking in our own respective ways but your innocence and your father were at the centre of our thoughts, Jhalawar district collector Jitendra Soni said an emotional letter to the infant that was shared on Facebook.
Not only this area, but the blessings of every responsible and sensible citizen of the entire country with you. Grow well and make your father's glorious martyrdom your pride, Soni said.
Before the funeral ceremony, when the body in coffin wrapped in the tricolour arrived at his village, the girl sat on the coffin and lay on it.
The collector also mentioned how the innocent gesture of Aaru caught attention of people and made them emotional.
Belonging to a non-descript village 'Ladania' with around 100 houses, 25-year old Meena laid down his life in Kupwara on July 11 and his cremation was performed with full military honours.
Public representatives, officials from the Army, district administration, police and thousands of people from different parts of the district paid homage to Meena.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: France Lift Second Cup After Beating Croatia in Thrilling Final
- Taimur Steals Mom Kareena's Thunder at the Airport as They Return From London; See Pics
- Anushka-Virat's Recent Photo Will Definitely Drive Away Your Monday Blues; Check Inside
- Injured Wriddhiman Saha in Doubt for England Tests, Dinesh Karthik Likely Replacement
- Emmanuel Macron Cheers from the Stands Then 'Dabs' in the Changing Room