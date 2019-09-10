Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Neither Shut Nor Under Curfew': Jitendra Singh Says Kashmir Slowly Moving Towards Normalcy

He warned anti-India forces that they have to soon change their mentality that they can do anything and get away with it.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2019, 7:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Neither Shut Nor Under Curfew': Jitendra Singh Says Kashmir Slowly Moving Towards Normalcy
File photo of Union minister Jitendra Singh.(Photo courtesy: PIB)
Loading...

Jammu: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that Kashmir is "neither shut nor under curfew' but only under certain restrictions.

He warned anti-India forces that they have to soon change their mentality that they can do anything and get away with it.

"We need to condemn such statement (that Kashmir is under curfew and totally shut). Kashmir is not shut. There is no curfew. If there is curfew, people have to go out with curfew passes," he told reporters here.

"No person in Kashmir is being asked for curfew pass. However they are expected not to disturb peace. There are some restrictions," he added.

Singh was addressing the press conference to highlight achievements of the Narendra Modi government during its first 100 days.

He said that Kashmir is returning back to normalcy slowly.

On the issue of Internet shutdown, he said, "We want it to be restored as soon as possible. One attempt was made but fake videos were floated on social media and then the decision was reviewed again," he said.

The government is keen to lift these restrictions and Internet blockade, the Union minister of state in the PMO added. On civilian killings engineered by terrorists, he said that Pakistan is backing them.

"There are perception and mentality that you can do anything and get away with it. Now you cannot get away with it and you will have to pay a price on anti-Indian activities," he warned.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram