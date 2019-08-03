Jammu and Kashmir LIVE Updates: Govt Spreading Fear with 'Worrisome' Advisory, Says Cong's Ghulam Nabi Azad

LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18.com | August 3, 2019, 5:06 PM IST
Event Highlights

Jammu and Kashmir LIVE Updates: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah met Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday to seek answers over the unprecedented travel advisory issued to the Amarnath Yatra and the deployment of additional forces in the state. The situation in the state became tense after the Ministry of Home Affairs last week deployed 100 additional companies of paramilitary personnel.

"We have no idea what is happening. So a delegation in which I was there too met the governor and we asked him why this is happening. We also asked him about rumours of Article 35A and Article 370 being removed... to which he assured that no such thing is happening," said Omar Abdullah following his meeting with Malik at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.
Aug 3, 2019 5:04 pm (IST)

Germany Issue Travel Advisory to Citizens | Germany has also issued a travel advisory for its nationals. It says "Urgently discouraging travelling to Jammu & Kashmir following a security alert by Govt. Those who are currently in Kashmir are encouraged to leave the state". 

Aug 3, 2019 5:01 pm (IST)

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti Says workers of all political parties should send a message to the central government.  

Aug 3, 2019 4:58 pm (IST)

British Govt Issues Advisory Against Travel To Kashmir | The British Govt has issued an advisory asking its citizens not to travel to Kashmir including the the tourist destinations of Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg. 

Aug 3, 2019 4:54 pm (IST)

P. Chidambaram Says He Warned The Govt Against Misadventure | Former Home Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram, also present in the press conference, says he had warned the govt against emabrgoing on any misadventure but they did not listen.      

Aug 3, 2019 4:45 pm (IST)

Karan Singh Asks Govt to Stop Spreading Fear | Congress leader Karan Singh is also present in the Press conference with Ghulam Nabi Azads. "Everyone is in a state of shock. People are living in fear. We all are concerned of what is happening. We are totally baffled, why are people of Jammu & Kashmir are being forced to live in this manner. Government should explain the reason behind it. I request the government that they should not spread fear in such manner," he says. 

Aug 3, 2019 4:41 pm (IST)

Ghulam Nabi Azad Says Such an Advisory Was Never Issued Before | "Landmine was found before, but we never issued such an advisory, we condemn this move on the govt. They are spreading fear with this advisory and also spreading hatred," he added. 

Aug 3, 2019 4:38 pm (IST)

Ghulam Nabi Azad Criticises Govt for Advisory | A press conference by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is underway. "People of Jammu and Kashmir are scared....because of the advisory issued by the home ministry. In the past it has never happened where such an advisory was issued where tourists are being called back. Govt of india is spreading fear with this advisory and also spreading hatred," he said. 

Aug 3, 2019 4:32 pm (IST)

Aug 3, 2019 4:32 pm (IST)

Aug 3, 2019 4:31 pm (IST)

Jammu and Kashmir LIVE Updates: Govt Spreading Fear with 'Worrisome' Advisory, Says Cong's Ghulam Nabi Azad
File photo of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Abdullah’s statement come just a day after the government in an unprecedented move cut short the Amarnath Yatra citing terror threats. An advisory that was issued by the state Home Department asking people to take “necessary measures to return as soon as possible” sent a wave of frenzy among hundreds of pilgrims, tourists and residents.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday also announced the cancellation of the upcoming annual Budha Amarnath yatra, citing threats posed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to the pilgrimage. The 10-day yatra in Poonch district of Jammu region, organised by the VHP, was scheduled to begin on August 6.

"In view of the emerging security situation following the recovery of a US-made sniper rifle and landmines along the Amarnath yatra track in Kashmir, we have decided to cancel the yatra to Budha Amarnath for the safety of the pilgrims," said state VHP president Leela Karan Sharma.

On Saturday, the last batch of 363 Amarnath pilgrims were shifted from the Baltal route to Jammu even as the government suspended the Machail Mata Yatra in Kishtwar and stopped devotees at Udhampur.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force’s Lockheed Martin C-130s on Saturday morning reportedly brought in additional troops. News18.com had on Friday reported that an additional 25,000 troops have been called in to the Valley although the Central Reserve Police Force denied such reports.

Then in another unexpected move, the state police withdrew security from a number of shrines, mosques and even some courts.

The deployment has given rise to apprehension about the abrogation of the contentious Article 35A. Justifying their decision to call in 100 additional companies last week, the Home Ministry on Friday had said that deployment of paramilitary forces in the state was based on the security situation there and requirements of rotation.
