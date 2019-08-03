Jammu and Kashmir LIVE Updates: Govt Spreading Fear with 'Worrisome' Advisory, Says Cong's Ghulam Nabi Azad

Read More

Jammu and Kashmir LIVE Updates: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah met Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday to seek answers over the unprecedented travel advisory issued to the Amarnath Yatra and the deployment of additional forces in the state. The situation in the state became tense after the Ministry of Home Affairs last week deployed 100 additional companies of paramilitary personnel."We have no idea what is happening. So a delegation in which I was there too met the governor and we asked him why this is happening. We also asked him about rumours of Article 35A and Article 370 being removed... to which he assured that no such thing is happening," said Omar Abdullah following his meeting with Malik at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.