Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

Kashmir 'Problematic', Looking Forward to ‘Peaceful and Relaxed’ Tenure in Goa: Governor Satya Pal Malik

Former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik was sworn-in as Governor of Goa, by Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Pradeep Nandrajog in a formal ceremony at Raj Bhavan near Panaji on Sunday.

IANS

Updated:November 3, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
Kashmir 'Problematic', Looking Forward to ‘Peaceful and Relaxed’ Tenure in Goa: Governor Satya Pal Malik
Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik. (PTI)

Panaji: Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik, who was sworn-in as the Governor of Goa on Sunday here, described Kashmir as a "problematic" place and added, that he was looking forward to a more peaceful and relaxed stint in the coastal state.

Malik was sworn-in as Governor of Goa, by Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Pradeep Nandrajog in a formal ceremony at Raj Bhavan near Panaji on Sunday. Malik was appointed as the Governor of Goa by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 25. He replaces Mridula Sinha, whose tenure expired on August 31.

Speaking to reporters soon after he was sworn-in, Malik said that he had "successfully" handled all issues in his previous stint as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, which he described as a "problematic" place.

"I have come from Kashmir which is known to be a very problematic place. I have dealt there successfully and handled all the issues successfully there. Now, it is a peaceful and good place which has been progressing. And the leadership here is non controversial. They are doing work very well," Malik said.

Speaking about his new assignement as Governor of Goa, Malik also said that he looked forward to a more "peaceful and relaxed" tenure.

"So I feel that I would be spending time here in much peaceful and relaxed way," Malik said.

Malik was Governor of Jammu and Kashmir when Article 370, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state was abrogated, and the state was bifurcated into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

A statement issued by the Goa government said, that Malik entered politics in 1965 inspired by the socialist ideology of freedom fighter late Ram Manohar Lohia. He was first elected to the Rajya Sabha, representing the Lok Dal in 1980. He was also elected to the Rajya Sabha as a Congress party leader in 1986. Malik later joined the BJP and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2005.

