Kashmir Protests Turn Ugly in London as Pakistanis Raise Slogans, Smash Windows of Indian High Commission
The matter was brought to notice by the official handle of the Indian High Commission in London, India in the UK, as it shared footage of the acts of vandalism on Twitter.
Image of broken window pane shared by the official handle of Indian High Commssion on Twitter.
New Delhi: Fresh protests erupted in London as a large group of UK-based Pakistanis descended outside the Indian High Commission in the British capital against India’s move on Jammu and Kashmir.
During the protest, windows were shattered, eggs and shoes were thrown and slogans were raised against New Delhi over the Centre’s decision to abrogate provisions on Article 370 and divide the state into two UTs — J&K and Ladakh.
This the second case of violent protests and vandalism at the Indian High Commission in less than a month. Albeit, some reports pegged the number of protesters at over 10,000, it is not confirmed as to how many joined the violent march on Tuesday.
Protesters marched from the Parliament Square to the High Commission building with the flag of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, carrying anti-India placards that called for the Kashmir's separation from India and the immediate removal of curfew in the region.
The matter was brought to notice by the official handle of the Indian High Commission in London, India in the UK, as it shared a footage of the acts of vandalism on Twitter. “Another violent protest outside the Indian High Commission in London today, 3 September 2019. Damage caused to the premises,” it said.
Another violent protest outside the Indian High Commission in London today, 3 September 2019. Damage caused to the premises. @foreignoffice @UKinIndia @MEAIndia @DominicRaab @DrSJaishankar @PMOIndia @tariqahmadbt pic.twitter.com/2sv0Qt1xy8— India in the UK (@HCI_London) September 3, 2019
Soon after, London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the nasty act. Berating the ugly protests, the Mayor said, “I utterly condemn this unacceptable behaviour and have raised this incident with @metpoliceuk to take action.”
I utterly condemn this unacceptable behaviour and have raised this incident with @metpoliceuk to take action.— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) September 3, 2019
The incident took place after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure safety and security of the High Commission, its personnel and visitors.
Earlier, Pakistani supporters had led protests on Indian independence day, which Islamabad observed as 'Black Day', at the Indian mission and cornered the Indian diaspora who were at the High Commission for celebration and attacked them with eggs, potatoes and water bottles.
The two demonstrations had been demarcated with metal barriers outside India House but as thousands began to gather, Metropolitan Police officers could be seen struggling to keep the aggressive anti-India protestors from breaking across the divide. Later, the Scotland Yard arrested four people over vandalism.
Pakistan has been crying foul over India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the region into two Union Territories, claiming that the move was not in accordance with the agreements between Islamabad and New Delhi.
