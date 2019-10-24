Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Kashmir Restrictions Have to be Reviewed From Time to Time, Govt Tells SC

The apex court said it would hear the arguments on pleas against the restrictions on November 5.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kashmir Restrictions Have to be Reviewed From Time to Time, Govt Tells SC
A file photo of the Supreme Court.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Jammu and Kashmir administration that they may impose restrictions in the name of national interest, but it has to be reviewed from time to time.

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, which was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the restrictions imposed in the state following the scrapping of its special status, was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that they were reviewing restrictions on a daily basis.

"The restrictions are being reviewed daily. In around 99 per cent area, no restrictions are there," Mehta, who was appearing for the state administration, told the apex court.

The bench, also comprising R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai, asked Mehta about the restriction on Internet in the state. The solicitor general told the court that restrictions on Internet was going on as the issue has "cross border implications".

The apex court would hear the arguments on these pleas November 5.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram