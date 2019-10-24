Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Kashmir Restrictions Have to be Reviewed From Time to Time, Govt Tells SC
The apex court said it would hear the arguments on pleas against the restrictions on November 5.
A file photo of the Supreme Court.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Jammu and Kashmir administration that they may impose restrictions in the name of national interest, but it has to be reviewed from time to time.
A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, which was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the restrictions imposed in the state following the scrapping of its special status, was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that they were reviewing restrictions on a daily basis.
"The restrictions are being reviewed daily. In around 99 per cent area, no restrictions are there," Mehta, who was appearing for the state administration, told the apex court.
The bench, also comprising R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai, asked Mehta about the restriction on Internet in the state. The solicitor general told the court that restrictions on Internet was going on as the issue has "cross border implications".
The apex court would hear the arguments on these pleas November 5.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Will Replace Home And Home Mini Systems Bricked by Faulty Software Update
- Indians are Having a Hard Time Collecting Google Pay’s Rangoli and Flower Diwali Stamps
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Concert Romance Wins the Internet Again; Watch Video
- Government of India And WhatsApp Are Debating Encryption Laws: All You Need to Know
- Do Not Throw Away Your PC Just Yet: Understanding Google's Quantum Supremacy Claims