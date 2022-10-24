'Kashmir Safe and Peaceful, Hindus Also Worship with Shias in India', Says Iran's Cultural Counsellor

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Justice Front organised a conference on the common cultural and heritage relations between Iran and India at Baramulla district’s Gund Khawaja Qasim village in North Kashmir where counsellor Dr Muhammad Ali Rabbani attended as a special guest.

Other scholars of Kashmir Valley and India also took part in this conference. People’s Justice Front’s chairman Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi was also present. Scholars shed light on relations between India and Iran.

Rabbani, cultural counsellor of the Iranian embassy, while addressing the conference said since ancient times there have always been good relations between Iran and India and this will continue in future. “Being in India, I felt that the Shiites are safe here, as in some countries, images of anti-humanity come out, but on the contrary, in India there is clear evidence of philanthropy. In India, Hindus and Brahmins also take part in worship with Shias. This is a fine example of religious harmony visible to the world,” he said.

On Kashmir, Rabbani said after visiting Kashmir he really felt that this was a “safe and peaceful place”. He requested Iranians to come to Kashmir so that they too could enjoy the hospitality and natural beauty. “God gave me this great privilege that we visited Kashmir and got the love of people. I am thankful to Rizvi sahib for inviting me to come to Kashmir,” he added.

Rabbani further said in other countries, some cases of human, language and religious enmity occurred but such was not the case in India. “You see how other countries have relations with each other, but in every respect, the strong relationship between Iran and India in terms of culture is unmatched. We have learnt here till date that there is no discrimination between Shia or Sunni or a Sikh or Hindu in India. People are taught to live together,” Rabbani said.

He also mentioned the academic achievements of India in his address. He said, “Before Islam, medicine, astrology, philosophy and other education were taught in the educational institutions of Nishapur, in which experts from India were there. People were enlightened by the light of education. After Islam, the four things that were focused on were intellect, mysticism, the sermon of Ahl al-Bayt and literature and respect, which is found especially in India and Kashmir,” he added.

Rizvi also addressed the conference and said Kashmiris were lucky to be living in India, where there was religious freedom while the neighbouring country did not have this freedom. He also shed light on the mutual relations between Iran and India.

Rabbani also inaugurated the head office of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Justice Front in HMT located on the outskirts of Srinagar.

