Kashmir School Teacher, Arrested on Charges of Terror, Dies in Police Custody

A school teacher, who was arrested in connection with a terror case, has died in a police custody here, prompting the department to request for a magisterial inquiry, officials said on Tuesday.Rizwan Pandit, 28, a resident of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, died during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, a police officer said. Pandit, who was a teacher at a private school, was picked up by the security agencies three days ago in connection with a terror case, the officer said.The police department has requested a magisterial inquiry under Section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to ascertain the cause and circumstances leading to Pandit's death, the officer said, adding that further details were awaited.