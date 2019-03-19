English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kashmir School Teacher, Arrested on Charges of Terror, Dies in Police Custody
Rizwan Pandit, 28, a resident of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, was picked up by the security agencies three days ago in connection with a terror case.
Srinagar: A school teacher, who was arrested in connection with a terror case, has died in a police custody here, prompting the department to request for a magisterial inquiry, officials said on Tuesday.
Rizwan Pandit, 28, a resident of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, died during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, a police officer said. Pandit, who was a teacher at a private school, was picked up by the security agencies three days ago in connection with a terror case, the officer said.
The police department has requested a magisterial inquiry under Section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to ascertain the cause and circumstances leading to Pandit's death, the officer said, adding that further details were awaited.
