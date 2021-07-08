Security forces have gunned down five hard-core militants in separate anti-militancy operations in Kashmir Valley during the last 24 hours.

Vijay Kumar, the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, congratulated the police and security forces for the successful operations and reiterated his commitment to continue anti-militancy operations in Valley.

Security forces killed 2 militants during a joint operation of 1-Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu Kashmir Police in Zadora Anantnag in Southern Kashmir. According to police, both the militants belong to the banned organization Lashkar-e-Toiba.

The operation was reportedly launched on a tip-off that militants were hiding in the area. Subsequently, a cordon and search operation were launched; the militants opened fire on the forces. After the security forces retaliated, an encounter broke out and both the Lashkar militants were killed.

Earlier, security forces and Jammu & Kashmir police killed two militants in Pulwama Pichhal area of South Kashmir. In North Kashmir, a leading militant affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen was killed in an encounter with police and security forces. According to police, the militant had been active for several years and was the longest surviving Militant of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Kumar congratulated the security forces and the police on Twitter. While praising the forces for ensuring the safety of civilians and conducting these operations without any collateral damage during the operations, the IGP said that the ability of joint forces to tackle the situations and conducting smooth operation have been proved once again.

The police described the killing of the five militants as a major achievement, saying they were involved in various acts of terror.While these killings will definitely affect the active militancy in South Kashmir, Kumar said that anti-militancy operations would be intensified in the future as well. However, every opportunity would be given to Kashmiri militants to return to the mainstream.

