Kashmir Sees Another Civilian Attack as 19-yr-old Worker from Bihar Shot Dead in Bandipora

A migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said on Friday. The attack took place around midnight, they said.

“During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora,” the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

The police said Amrez was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.

“At around 12:20 AM my brother woke me up and said that a firing has started. He (deceased) wasn’t around, and we thought he went to the toilet. We went to check, saw him lying in a pool of blood and contacted security personnel. He was brought to Hajin and later referred but he died,” his brother told news agency ANI.

The attack comes a day after terrorists attacked an Army camp in Rajouri district, killing four soldiers. The two attackers were gunned down in the shootout after the pre-dawn suicide strike that marked the return of ‘fidayeen’ to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years.

Both the terrorists, who are believed to be from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), were heavily armed with deadly ‘steel core’ bullets and were shot down after an over four-hour gun battle which started at 2 AM and ended just before 6.30 AM, police had said. The attack came four days ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day next Monday.

The development also comes in a week which saw three dreaded Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, including Lateef Rather who killed Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat in May this year, gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district on Wednesday.

“All the three hiding LeT #terrorists #neutralised. Bodies being retrieved from the site, identication yet to be ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. A big success for us,” Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar had tweeted.

In a tweet later, Kumar had said the slain terrorists included Rather, who was behind the killing of Rahul Bhat and TV actor Amreen Bhat in May.

On May 12 this year, militants shot dead Rahul Bhat inside the Chadoora Tehsil office. In 2011-12, he had been hired as a clerk through the special employment package for migrants. And in another tragic incident amid others, Amreen Bhat, a popular social media star and TV actor, was killed by militants outside her home in the Budgam district’s Hushru area. Farhan Zubair, her 10-year-old nephew, was shot in the arm during the attack.

The valley has seen a rise in civilian killings this year, which also led to protests by families of the deceased, seeking to be shifted to safer regions.

