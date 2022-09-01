Kashmir: Seven Months After He Went Missing, Kin Give Silent Burial to 17-yr-old Militant Killed in Sopore

On a cold February morning, a 17-year-old Kashmiri boy walked out of his home even as his parents celebrated his 88 per cent score in Class 12. Seven months later, his family now walks home after giving him a silent burial in a makeshift graveyard for young militants killed in encounters, at a desolate Kupwara village. Kaiser Ahmad Dar, the son of a cop with Jammu and Kashmir Police, was given a quiet farewell — far from the crowds that would otherwise gather in the village where he was born and raised.

Last night, Kaiser’s family’s relentless search to find him came to an end when his father was informed that he had been killed in an encounter at Bomai in Sopore area of Baramulla district. The boy went down with another local militant, Mohammad Rafiq Lone, in a three-hour encounter.

After laying Kaiser to rest, maternal uncle Ajaz Ahmad told News18, “We buried him in the wee hours of the morning in police presence. Only six close relatives were present.” Ajaz, who is also a cop, said the boy’s mother and grandparents were inconsolable, adding, “we sent them back to their village in Pulwama. They were attached to the boy.”

He said the teenager’s father, who is posted in Jammu region, could not attend his last rites. “He reached here in the afternoon and is heartbroken,” he added.

The Dar family lives in Tujjan, a village on the outskirts of Pulwama. Ajaz said he was surprised to find out how Kaiser had reached Sopore. “I cannot say how because the last contact he had with the family was in February; after that he silently left without telling anyone,” he said, adding that his father only found out about his death when the local police station called him on Wednesday.

“He could not reach. There was nothing he could do,” said Ajaz, who drove straight to Sopore with Kaiser’s mother and grandparents to identify the body. “They were in shock and I sent them back at night,” he added.

In February, News18 travelled to Tujjan village to meet the family when their video appeared appealing for Kaiser’s return. After that, he went off the radar and his mobile phone had been switched off.

According to his family, Kaiser wanted to be an army major. The family said they wanted him to take to a noble profession like medicine. His parents had even enrolled him at a tuition to prepare for medical competitive tests.

Kaiser lived with his parents, grandparents and two younger siblings. When he went missing, his father took leave to search for him for weeks. He had met his friends, teachers, police and security officials for clues but could not find him.

“We had no inkling that he will go missing. On February 4, he told his mother that he is going out to buy medicine but within half an hour his mobile phone was switched off. Since then, we lost contact. There was no trace of him,” his father Mohammad Ashraf Dar, his father had told News18. “Our happiness has turned into mourning. Every eye is moist in the family,” he added.

The Dar family had no inkling then that Kaiser might join militants, which is almost a norm in Kashmir now. Many youngsters in the erstwhile state slip out quietly from their homes, switch off their mobile phones and pose with a weapon within hours to announce their joining up with militant groups.

But while the boys would openly flaunt joining militant groups on social media till two years ago, the trend now is to lie low and maintain secrecy: a change that is proving to be a challenge for security forces.

In the last two years alone, over 250 youngsters have been recruited into militancy though police say they have killed many in a string of gun battles. This year, too, over 120 militants have been killed and Kaiser is just another addition. Police said he and the other militant belonged to Jaish R Mohammad and were tasked to kill civilians in the area.

