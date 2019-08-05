Kashmir Solution Has Begun, Tweets Anupam Kher Amid Dramatic Midnight Developments in J&K

New Delhi: As Jammu and Kashmir’s prominent politicians — Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone — were being put under house arrest on late Sunday night amid a massive security-built up in the state, actor Anupam Kher sent out a tweet saying, "Kashmir Solution has begun."

Kher’s tweet came amid uncertainty in the Kashmir Valley following a massive security build-up and a government advisory asking tourists and pilgrims to leave. Internet services and mobile services were suspended in several places and all public gatherings were banned in Srinagar district as section 144 was imposed from midnight.

Tension escalated in the state on Friday after the Jammu and Kashmir administration curtailed the Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to leave the valley at the earliest. Anxious residents thronged markets to stock on essentials and serpentine queues were seen outside shops and fuel stations.

Kher, whose wife Kirron Kher is a BJP MP, is known to be a big supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has time and again voiced support for several of the BJP government's decisions.

