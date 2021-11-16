Kashmir: 2 Civilians Among 4 Dead in Raid; Cops Say Trader Killed in 'Crossfire' a 'Terrorist Harbourer'

Four people have died in Kashmir after a deadly raid by government forces on alleged militants in Srinagar, police and families of the victims said on Tuesday. The region’s head of police, Vijay Kumar, said militants fired indiscriminately at police and soldiers when they cordoned off a business centre on Monday night in Srinagar, following a tip that rebels were hiding there.

The ensuing clash led to the death of two civilians and two suspected rebels, including a Pakistani national, Kumar told reporters on Tuesday. However, families of the slain civilians said Indian troops used them as human shields during the deadly standoff.

Police said the civilians were killed in the crossfire and were identified as the shopping center’s owner, Mohammad Altaf Bhat, and a trader, Mudassir Ahmed.

The police chief said Ahmed, a dental surgeon and real estate dealer who had rented an office space in the building, was an overground worker, a term Indian authorities use for rebel sympathizers and their civilian supporters.

Eyewitnesses and family members of the two killed civilians rejected the police account, saying the shopping center owner and trader were picked up by troops after they had cordoned off the area and taken them inside the building in the presence of dozens of civilians.

A shopkeeper, Nazir Ahmed, said government forces assembled dozens of the area’s shopkeepers and others in a showroom and snatched cellphones from them. He said later troops asked the shopping center’s owner, Bhat, to accompany them inside the building, and the trader Ahmed also went with them.

Abdul Majid, Bhats elder brother, said his brother was used as a human shield and killed in cold blood. He was speaking from the family home where relatives were waiting for the return of the body to allow for a traditional burial. He was innocent," the brother added.

Rebels in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989. India and Pakistan claim the divided territory in its entirety.

India insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Police also said Bhat would be counted as a “harbourer of terrorists" as he did not inform authorities about the tenants in his building. “Altaf was killed in the cross-firing with the terrorists. Let the postmortem report come and we will come to know who fired the bullet that killed him," Inspector General of Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar told reporters here.

Even though he expressed regret over Bhat’s killing, Kumar said the deceased would be counted among the “harbourers" of militants. “He had kept tenants and police had no information about it. The responsibility of the owner does not end with renting out the place… He should also check once in a while as to what is happening there," the IGP said. He said Mudasir Gul, the person who had rented the premises, was an active associate of terrorists. “Mudasir had brought the terrorists from Jamalatta, where one of our cops suffered injuries in the neck during an encounter with terrorists, in his own car and dropped them at Hyderpora," he said.

The IGP said Gul was operating an illegal call centre from the rented premises. “We have recovered computers, mobile phones, maps of the USA and other material. A special investigation team has been formed to investigate further," he said, adding the findings will be made public in due course. Kumar said security forces tried their best to evacuate Bhat and Gul but could not save them “as the situation was bad". Kumar last night had said the house-owner was working as terror associate.

“The house owner who was injured in terrorist fire, succumbed to his injuries. #Terrorists have been hiding on top floor of his building. As per source and digital evidence, he has been working as #terror associate. Search is still going on," Kumar tweeted. However, the family claimed that Bhat had no links to militancy.

“You killed my innocent uncle Mohammad Altaf Bhat in cold blooded murder In Hyderpora, you used him as human shield and now saying he was OGW (over ground worker), return us his body @JmuKmrPolice @SrinagarPolice @IGP," tweeted Saima Bhat, niece of the deceased.

Bhat’s teenage daughter pleaded with authorities to return her father’s body. Gul’s family also claimed innocence and urged the authorities to hand over his body to them for final rites. Kumar said the bodies of the four slain men were buried in the early hours today in Handwara area of Kupwara district to avoid any law and order problems in the city.

The IGP said the identity of the two militants was being verified. The PDP has demanded speedy investigation into the matter. “These allegations are grave and merit speedy investigation. Least @JmuKmrPolice could do is handover the dead body to the family for a decent burial. Are even dead ones a threat to peace now?" the party tweeted. People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone also demanded a probe into the incident. “In the midst of conflicting claims in the Hyderpora encounter the least we deserve is a transparent description of what happened by a neutral institution. This is neither the first time nor the last time. Manoj Sinha- you have the opportunity to assert that human lives matter," Lone said.

