Kashmir University Announces B.Ed and BUMS Result on www.kashmiruniversity.net
The B.Ed. 1st & 2nd semester (Re-evaluation) and BUMS final year (UG professional) examinations were conducted successfully by the state university. Students can check their result using name, registration number or their roll number.
Kashmir University
The Kashmir University has announced the re-evaluation result of B.Ed 1st year and 2nd year on February 27, along with BUMS final year result. The university announced the B.Ed 1st year and 2nd year result for May-June session a day earlier. All the interested candidates can check their B.Ed and BUMS result on the official website of Kashmir University at kashmiruniversity.net (http://www.kashmiruniversity.net/).
Kashmir University B.Ed and BUMS result: Steps to check it online
Step 1: Visit the official website of Kashmir University at kashmiruniversity.net
Step 2: Go to the ‘Examination’ tab
Step 3: Click on the ‘Result’ tab from the table on left side
Step 4: Select the ‘View Result’ link in the front of the examination
Step 5: Login using the registration number and course name
Step 6: Your KU result will appear online
Step 7: Download the result and save it for future reference
The students can also go to the result window using the direct link http://egov.uok.edu.in/results/
The University of Kashmir is situated at Hazratbal in Srinagar. It offers various programmes in all major faculties – Arts, Business & Management Studies, Education, Law, Applied Sciences & Technology, Biological Sciences, Physical & Material Sciences, Social Sciences, Medicine, Dentistry, Engineering, Oriental Learning and Music & Fine Arts.
