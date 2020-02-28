Take the pledge to vote

Kashmir University Announces B.Ed and BUMS Result on www.kashmiruniversity.net

The B.Ed. 1st & 2nd semester (Re-evaluation) and BUMS final year (UG professional) examinations were conducted successfully by the state university. Students can check their result using name, registration number or their roll number.

Trending Desk

February 28, 2020
The Kashmir University has announced the re-evaluation result of B.Ed 1st year and 2nd year on February 27, along with BUMS final year result. The university announced the B.Ed 1st year and 2nd year result for May-June session a day earlier. All the interested candidates can check their B.Ed and BUMS result on the official website of Kashmir University at kashmiruniversity.net (http://www.kashmiruniversity.net/).

Kashmir University B.Ed and BUMS result: Steps to check it online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kashmir University at kashmiruniversity.net

Step 2: Go to the ‘Examination’ tab

Step 3: Click on the ‘Result’ tab from the table on left side

Step 4: Select the ‘View Result’ link in the front of the examination

Step 5: Login using the registration number and course name

Step 6: Your KU result will appear online

Step 7: Download the result and save it for future reference

The students can also go to the result window using the direct link http://egov.uok.edu.in/results/

The University of Kashmir is situated at Hazratbal in Srinagar. It offers various programmes in all major faculties – Arts, Business & Management Studies, Education, Law, Applied Sciences & Technology, Biological Sciences, Physical & Material Sciences, Social Sciences, Medicine, Dentistry, Engineering, Oriental Learning and Music & Fine Arts.

