Kashmir University to Continue With Two Admission Test; VC Tells Governor

The Kashmir University Vice Chancellor has informed Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik that the university will continue to conduct the admission tests twice a year until the academic schedule is restored. Professor Talat Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir, on Tuesday conveyed this decision to the Governor.

According to a report published in Kashmir Observer, an official spokesperson was quoted saying, “Governor congratulated the Vice Chancellor on the University obtaining A+ accreditation Grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Besides, the Governor advised Prof. Ahmad to bring examination reforms on priority basis, restore the academic schedule and ensure more productive academic and research activities.”

“He further informed that various innovative measures are also underway to make examination services more efficient. Governor urged VC to ensure that examination sub offices for Ladakh region are made to work efficiently,” the spokesperson said.

The Vice Chancellor has briefed the Governor on the different innovative measures, which are undertaken by the Kashmir University to make examination services more efficient.

The VC has also briefed the Governor on major international collaborative research projects earned by the University with countries viz US, Canada, Finland and Germany in areas such as biodiversity, plate tectonics, geology and climate change.