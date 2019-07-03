Kashmir University to Continue With Two Admission Test; VC Tells Governor
The Vice Chancellor has briefed the Governor on the different innovative measures, which are undertaken by the Kashmir University to make examination services more efficient.
(Representative image)
The Kashmir University Vice Chancellor has informed Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik that the university will continue to conduct the admission tests twice a year until the academic schedule is restored. Professor Talat Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir, on Tuesday conveyed this decision to the Governor.
According to a report published in Kashmir Observer, an official spokesperson was quoted saying, “Governor congratulated the Vice Chancellor on the University obtaining A+ accreditation Grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Besides, the Governor advised Prof. Ahmad to bring examination reforms on priority basis, restore the academic schedule and ensure more productive academic and research activities.”
“He further informed that various innovative measures are also underway to make examination services more efficient. Governor urged VC to ensure that examination sub offices for Ladakh region are made to work efficiently,” the spokesperson said.
The Vice Chancellor has briefed the Governor on the different innovative measures, which are undertaken by the Kashmir University to make examination services more efficient.
The VC has also briefed the Governor on major international collaborative research projects earned by the University with countries viz US, Canada, Finland and Germany in areas such as biodiversity, plate tectonics, geology and climate change.
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Adidas Social Media Campaign For The Arsenal Jersey Became a Racist And Offensive Exercise
- Actor Siddharth Criticises Zaira Wasim, Says 'We Fight to Keep Religion Out of Art and Our Profession'
- #UnwantedIvanka: Netizens Are Photoshopping Pictures of Ivanka Trump in Unusual Places And It's Hilarious
- Fan Hit in Stands By Rohit Six Receives Autographed Hat
- Skymet Sets up 100 Automatic Weather Stations in Mumbai to Track Heavy Rains And Flooding
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s