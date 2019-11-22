Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kashmir Witnesses Fresh Snowfall, Parts of Valley Including Srinagar Receives Heavy Rainfall

Officials said that the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded about four inches of fresh snowfall during the night.

PTI

Updated:November 22, 2019, 12:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kashmir Witnesses Fresh Snowfall, Parts of Valley Including Srinagar Receives Heavy Rainfall
A taxi owner removes snow from his vehicle during season's first heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Image: PTI)

Srinagar: The higher reaches of Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall on Friday, even as rains lashed plains of the valley, an official said.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded about four inches of fresh snowfall during the night, the official said.

He said there are reports of snowfall in other areas in the higher reaches of the valley, including at Zojilla Pass, Amarnath Cave, Sonamarg and Gurez.

The official said the plains of the valley, including Srinagar, witnessed heavy rainfall.

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain or snow in Kashmir and light rain or snow in Jammu and Ladakh regions over the next 24 hours. It said there was possibility of isolated light rain on Saturday, but the weather was most likely to remain dry till Tuesday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram