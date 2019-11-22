Kashmir Witnesses Fresh Snowfall, Parts of Valley Including Srinagar Receives Heavy Rainfall
Officials said that the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded about four inches of fresh snowfall during the night.
A taxi owner removes snow from his vehicle during season's first heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Image: PTI)
Srinagar: The higher reaches of Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall on Friday, even as rains lashed plains of the valley, an official said.
He said there are reports of snowfall in other areas in the higher reaches of the valley, including at Zojilla Pass, Amarnath Cave, Sonamarg and Gurez.
The official said the plains of the valley, including Srinagar, witnessed heavy rainfall.
The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain or snow in Kashmir and light rain or snow in Jammu and Ladakh regions over the next 24 hours. It said there was possibility of isolated light rain on Saturday, but the weather was most likely to remain dry till Tuesday.
