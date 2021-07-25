Kashmir Woman Sets Up Silk Worm Unit, Employs 10 More; Lauded by LG Manoj Sinha

Fareeda Bano, from Matipura Pattan in North Kashmir, has emerged as an example for women empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir. Fareeda, who started a Silk Worm Unit in 2015, has employed and empowered 10 more such women.

The union territory government and central government have introduced various financial schemes, particularly for women. While Talking to News18 Urdu, Fareeda Bano said that she got immense help from Umeed scheme. She said that earlier she was unemployed but the scheme helped her open her unit.

Anjum Mir, block program manager, RLM, while talking to News18Urdu, we trained Farida and gave her a financial loan for setting up the unit. Anjum said that she is very happy for Farida and women like her who are earning their livelihood.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha not only lauded Fareeda’s initiative in a tweet but also encouraged Fareeda and women like her. Farida Bano and Anjum Mir thanked the Lieutenant Governor.

Fareeda encourages other women to come forward and get help from various government schemes, including business and home loans.

