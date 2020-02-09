Kashmir Would Continue to Remain Cornerstone of Our Foreign Policy, Says Pakistan's Qureshi
Chairing a meeting in Islamabad with the leaders from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Qureshi said that a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute was essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia region.
File photo of Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Islamabad: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the Kashmir issue would continue to remain the "cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy".
Chairing a meeting here with the leaders from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as a follow-up to Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the PoK's
Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on February 5, Qureshi said that a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute was essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia region.
"Kashmir would continue to remain the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy," Qureshi was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry (FO).
During the meeting, which was also attended by PoK leader Raja Farooq Haider Khan, the participants called for the complete removal of lockdown on communication and media in the Kashmir valley.
Indian abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kalki Koechlin, Guy Hershberg Welcome Baby Girl
- Bigg Boss 13: Don’t Create Mess Between Umar Riaz and Me, Says Himanshi Khurana
- There's a Clear Winner in the Malang Vs Shikara Box Office Battle and It Is...
- Iowa Woman Takes Back Vote for First Openly Queer US Pres Candidate Pete Buttigieg after Realising He's Gay
- Shaheen Afridi Helps Pakistan Bowl Bangladesh For 233 on Day One of First Test