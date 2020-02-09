Take the pledge to vote

Kashmir Would Continue to Remain Cornerstone of Our Foreign Policy, Says Pakistan's Qureshi

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad with the leaders from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Qureshi said that a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute was essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia region.

PTI

Updated:February 9, 2020, 8:51 AM IST
File photo of Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Islamabad: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the Kashmir issue would continue to remain the "cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy".

Chairing a meeting here with the leaders from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as a follow-up to Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the PoK's

Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on February 5, Qureshi said that a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute was essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia region.

"Kashmir would continue to remain the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy," Qureshi was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry (FO).

During the meeting, which was also attended by PoK leader Raja Farooq Haider Khan, the participants called for the complete removal of lockdown on communication and media in the Kashmir valley.

Indian abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

