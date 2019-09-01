Kashmiri Activist Stopped at Delhi Airport, Barred from Flying to Germany
Gowhar Geelani was stopped from travelling to Germany at the Indira Gandhi International airport on Saturday. Geelani was travelling for a programme with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.
File photo of Gowhar Geelani. (Credits: Twitter)
New Delhi: A Kashmiri rights activist was stopped by authorities at the Delhi airport and barred from flying abroad, official sources said on Sunday.
Gowhar Geelani was stopped from travelling to Germany at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Saturday, they said.
Geelani was travelling for a programme with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.
The authorities stopped Geelani from flying abroad due to restrictions imposed on his travel, the sources said. Last month, Kashmiri politician and former IAS officer
Shah Faesal was stopped at the airport here and was not allowed to travel abroad in view of directions issued post the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370.
