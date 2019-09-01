Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kashmiri Activist Stopped at Delhi Airport, Barred from Flying to Germany

Gowhar Geelani was stopped from travelling to Germany at the Indira Gandhi International airport on Saturday. Geelani was travelling for a programme with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

PTI

Updated:September 1, 2019, 8:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kashmiri Activist Stopped at Delhi Airport, Barred from Flying to Germany
File photo of Gowhar Geelani. (Credits: Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: A Kashmiri rights activist was stopped by authorities at the Delhi airport and barred from flying abroad, official sources said on Sunday.

Gowhar Geelani was stopped from travelling to Germany at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Saturday, they said.

Geelani was travelling for a programme with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

The authorities stopped Geelani from flying abroad due to restrictions imposed on his travel, the sources said. Last month, Kashmiri politician and former IAS officer

Shah Faesal was stopped at the airport here and was not allowed to travel abroad in view of directions issued post the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram