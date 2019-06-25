Take the pledge to vote

Kashmiri Cab Driver Returns Bag with Cash and Gold Worth Rs 10 lakh to Tourist

Tariq Ahmed, the driver belonging to Shopian district, had taken the family from Bhopal to the famous Aharbal falls four days ago.

IANS

Updated:June 25, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
Image for representation.
Srinagar: A Kashmiri taxi driver has returned the lost bag of a tourist family containing valuables worth over Rs 10 lakhs in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, sources said on Tuesday.

After returning from the trip, the family forgot their bag in the vehicle.

"Tariq worked hard to trace the family and finally returned the bag that contained cash, gold and smartphones worth over Rs 10 lakhs," the Tourism Department sources said, adding that the family has expressed gratitude at Ahmed's noble and honest gesture.

Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
