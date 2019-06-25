English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kashmiri Cab Driver Returns Bag with Cash and Gold Worth Rs 10 lakh to Tourist
Tariq Ahmed, the driver belonging to Shopian district, had taken the family from Bhopal to the famous Aharbal falls four days ago.
Srinagar: A Kashmiri taxi driver has returned the lost bag of a tourist family containing valuables worth over Rs 10 lakhs in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, sources said on Tuesday.
Tariq Ahmed, the driver belonging to Shopian district, had taken the family from Bhopal to the famous Aharbal falls four days ago.
After returning from the trip, the family forgot their bag in the vehicle.
"Tariq worked hard to trace the family and finally returned the bag that contained cash, gold and smartphones worth over Rs 10 lakhs," the Tourism Department sources said, adding that the family has expressed gratitude at Ahmed's noble and honest gesture.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
