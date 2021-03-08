Kashmiri Girl Overcomes Odds After Parents' Death, Scripts Class 12 Success

On International Women’s Day, Kashmir is quietly celebrating the success, sacrifice and strength of Insha Lone, an 18-year-old who has converted tragedy into triumph.

Insha lost both her parents within a matter of one week and at a time when she was preparing for her crucial 12th class examination. Refusing to slip into depression or attract pity, Insha came out in flying colours by scoring a distinction on Monday, two months after her militant father Zaheer Ahmad Lone was killed in an encounter on December 18.

Isha’s mother Ruby Jan passed away due to a cardiac condition. Insha says her mother could not bear her husband’s separation and died before she could reach hospital. “My world collapsed within a week. Papa was killed on one Friday and mummy on next. And I was in the midst of writing papers,” she told News18 from her modest Pulwama home.

Insha recalls she was preparing for her Physics examination when her father’s audio in which he had announced signing up for militancy was in circulation on social media. “It was tragic and distracting. I could not focus on studies. The family knew what was to come,” she said.

Her father was killed shortly in an encounter with security forces.

Following the twin tragedies, Insha could not concentrate on her studies. She said, because of the huge rush of mourners at home she could not get time and space to study. “I was under a lot of mental strain. I could have done better but I am happy and I thank Allah for this too,” she said.

Insha said, during the tense period, she used to sneak into her neighbours place to study for a few hours. She collected study notes from friends and seniors, locked herself up in a room and studied hard. “My parents kept appearing before me. All the time. In dreams and loneliness.” She said her dad had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in November and several of his audio clips had gone viral on social media.

In one audio note, Zaheer had praised his wife for her sacrifice in raising and keeping the family prayers. Insha lives with her grandparents and her younger brother in a Pulwama village. Her grandfather works in a cooperative society. The family, a neighbor, said, had lost one son, a militant, in 2003 in gunfight with the security forces. He said Zaheer, Insha’s father, was forced to join militancy last November because the family was subjected to regular raids by the security forces who suspected him of working for militants.

“Fed up with the raids, he decided to join militancy and within a month was killed in a gunbattle,” he said. That said, Insha has been very resolute in waging a strong comeback. She has not allowed herself to be sucked into a tragedy and decided to move ahead.

“I had set a target to score 96 per cent but could manage 85 only. Had I not lost my beloved parents, I could have achieved the target,” she said. Insha is preparing for NEET exams and wants to be a doctor. “My dad wanted me to study humanities but my mother wanted me to become a doctor. I want to fulfill her dreams,” she said.

Inputs and picture Qayoom Khan from Pulwama