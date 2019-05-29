English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kashmiri-ISIS Recruit in US Custody in Syria, Parents Approach State Authorities to Bring Him Back
The youth identified as Adil Ahmad is believed to have joined the banned terror group in 2013, officials said.
Representative image
Srinagar: A Kashmiri youth, who allegedly joined the ISIS, has been arrested by the US allied forces in Syria and his parents have approached state authorities for intervening and bringing him back, officials said here on Wednesday.
The youth identified as Adil Ahmad is believed to have joined the banned terror group in 2013, officials said.
After migrating to ISIS-controlled Syria, ostensibility on the pretext of working for an NGO, he married a Dutch woman who had also joined the terror group.
Having completed his MBA from Queensland in Australia, Adil left for Turkey via Jordan on June 21, 2013 on an Indian passport after he allegedly got in touch with some radical groups based in Australia.
His family had been claiming that Adil was working in Syria and neighbouring countries, till his father received a message from his Dutch wife that she and their son were in custody of the US allied forces.
The wife, according to the officials, was given access to the International Committee of Red Cross which facilitated contact with her husband's family.
"I have now approached the state authorities seeking help to bring back my son," says Fayaz Ahmed, father of Adil, said, adding "I have been informed that a formal process will start only after the new government assumes office in New Delhi."
He said that the couple lost their five-year-old son while fighting was raging in Syria.
