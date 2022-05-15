Kashmiri Pandit Killed, Vaishno Devi Bus Attack: LG Sinha in Delhi, CRPF DG in J&K, Shah May Hold Review Meet Soon

After the target killing of a Kashmiri Pandit and suspected terror attack on a bus going to Vaishno Devi temple, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha has left for Delhi and is likely to stay there for the next couple of days.

Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh is on a two-day trip to Jammu and Kashmir starting Sunday and will reach Kashmir to review the preparedness of Amarnath Yatra on Monday.

Rahul Bhat, who had got a job as a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town on Thursday. Four people were killed and 22 others injured after a bus full of pilgrims on route to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine base camp caught fire near Shani Dev temple in Katra on Thursday. The incident was a terror attack, top intelligence sources told News18. Sources also said that a sticky bomb was used for the blast on the bus heading to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine base camp.

According to sources, Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to hold a top-level review meeting ahead of Amarnath Yatra and discuss the law and order issue in Jammu and Kashmir early this week.

Sources claimed the security of Amarnath Yatra will be enhanced and extra troops will be deployed than what earlier was decided.

Top sources in security establishment claimed the review meeting is to assess the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The CRPF DG will brief about the security requirements for Amarnath Yatra after analysing the ground situation. The DG will reach Delhi on Monday evening.

The Central government is likely to announce the number of troops to be deployed during Amarnath Yatra and it is also expected that extra troops will be deployed at Vaishno Devi temple.

There have been multiple intelligence inputs in the past few days hinting that terrorist organisations are trying to target temples, Kashmiri Pandits and other migrants living in Jammu and Kashmir. Inputs also suggest that terror outfits have also started operating aggressively in Jammu, which will pose a challenge to security forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.

