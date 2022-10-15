A man belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community was shot dead by militants in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Puran Krishan was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area of south Kashmir district, they said, adding that doctors declared Krishan brought dead after he was shifted to Shopian hospital.

He is survived by his wife and two children. His eldest daughter is aged 11 and his son is eight.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, they added.

Meanwhile, Kashmir pandits in Jammu protested the killing, and demanded justice for the victim. Some also demanded relocation from Jammu and Kashmir amid a spate in civilian killings.

The office of Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha called it a ‘dastardly act of cowardice’. “Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished,” a Twitter post by his official account stated.

The Jammu Kashmir National Conference party also condemned the attack and offered condolences to the victim’s family.

Unequivocally condemn the brazen, cowardly attack on Pooran Krishan Bhat in Shopian, in which he lost his life. Heartfelt commiserations to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace. — JKNC (@JKNC_) October 15, 2022

On August 16 this year, a Kasmiri Pandit had been shot dead and his brother was injured in brutal targeted attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists had fired upon the two civilians at an apple Orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian, police had said. Police had identified the victim as Sunil Kumar and his brother as Pitambar.

The latest attack comes after a string of targeted killings in the J&K valley over the last few months, including Kashmiri Pandits and other civilians.

On May 31, a school teacher from Jammu, Rajni Bala, of Jammu’s Samba district, was shot dead, sparking outrage among Kashmiri Pandits, who threatened to flee the valley if they were not relocated to safer areas. On May 12, just two weeks before the school attack, a gunman stormed into a government office in Kashmir’s Chadoora town and shot at a Kashmiri Hindu employee, Rahul Bhat, who died instantly.

In August, three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, including Lateef Rather who killed Bhat were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district.

With PTI inputs

