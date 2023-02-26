Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead by Terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama, Search Underway to Nab Accused

Terrorists shot and killed a Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, according to officials.

The terrorists shot the man in the Achan area of the south Kashmir district in the morning hours, they said.

The victim was identified as Sanjay Sharma and was shot when he was on his way to a local market. He was initially injured by gunfire, but died after he was moved to a hospital nearby. Sanjay Sharma’s body was later brought to his residence.

The area was cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to nab the assailants, officials said.

“We will track down the terrorists who attacked Sanjay Pandith. Security has been boosted in the area," Rayees Bhat, DIG, south Kashmir said.

Terror outfit TRF - a frontal of LeT – has claimed responsibility for the killing.

BJP Spokesperson Ranbir Singh Pathania condemned the ‘Pakistan sponsored attack’ and assured strict action against the terrorists.

Omar Abdullah responded to the terrorist attack and tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Sanjay Pandith of Achan in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. Sanjay was working as a bank security guard & was killed in a militant attack earlier today. I unequivocally condemn this attack & send my condolences to his loved ones.”

