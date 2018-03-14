Kashmiri Photojournalist Kamran Yousuf Accused of Stone Pelting Gets Bail

Kashmiri photojournalist Kamran Yousuf, who was arrested for allegedly pelting stones six months ago, has been granted bail by a special court in Delhi.Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sherawat granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each on Monday.Yousuf was summoned to a police station in Pulwama on September 4 last year and handed over to the NIA a day after. He was later flown to Delhi by the NIA.The NIA had stated he was involved in "subversive activities" and was in "regular touch with anti-national elements". And that his work as a photojournalist was a front to "cover up his actual subversive activities".The NIA had argued that Yousuf was found in spots where stone-pelting happened. The defence had argued he was present at the spots as he was a "bonafide journalist" and was doing his job.In the charge-sheet, NIA had questioned that he never covered any development activity like inauguration of hospital, school building, road, bridge, statement of political party in power or any other social/developmental activity by state government or Government of India, but only stone pelting and violent incidents.Family members of Kamran said they knew all along that he is innocent.