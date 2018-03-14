GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kashmiri Photojournalist Kamran Yousuf Accused of Stone Pelting Gets Bail

The NIA had argued that Yousuf was found in spots where stone-pelting happened. The defence had argued he was present at the spots as he was a "bonafide journalist" and was doing his job.

Mufti Islah | CNN-News18

Updated:March 14, 2018, 9:37 AM IST
Kashmiri Photojournalist Kamran Yousuf Accused of Stone Pelting Gets Bail
Kashmiri photojournalist Kamran Yousuf was arrested for allegedly pelting stones
New Delhi: Kashmiri photojournalist Kamran Yousuf, who was arrested for allegedly pelting stones six months ago, has been granted bail by a special court in Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sherawat granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each on Monday.

Yousuf was summoned to a police station in Pulwama on September 4 last year and handed over to the NIA a day after. He was later flown to Delhi by the NIA.

The NIA had stated he was involved in "subversive activities" and was in "regular touch with anti-national elements". And that his work as a photojournalist was a front to "cover up his actual subversive activities".

The NIA had argued that Yousuf was found in spots where stone-pelting happened. The defence had argued he was present at the spots as he was a "bonafide journalist" and was doing his job.

In the charge-sheet, NIA had questioned that he never covered any development activity like inauguration of hospital, school building, road, bridge, statement of political party in power or any other social/developmental activity by state government or Government of India, but only stone pelting and violent incidents.

Family members of Kamran said they knew all along that he is innocent.

