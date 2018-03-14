English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kashmiri Photojournalist Kamran Yousuf Accused of Stone Pelting Gets Bail
The NIA had argued that Yousuf was found in spots where stone-pelting happened. The defence had argued he was present at the spots as he was a "bonafide journalist" and was doing his job.
Kashmiri photojournalist Kamran Yousuf was arrested for allegedly pelting stones
New Delhi: Kashmiri photojournalist Kamran Yousuf, who was arrested for allegedly pelting stones six months ago, has been granted bail by a special court in Delhi.
Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sherawat granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each on Monday.
Yousuf was summoned to a police station in Pulwama on September 4 last year and handed over to the NIA a day after. He was later flown to Delhi by the NIA.
The NIA had stated he was involved in "subversive activities" and was in "regular touch with anti-national elements". And that his work as a photojournalist was a front to "cover up his actual subversive activities".
The NIA had argued that Yousuf was found in spots where stone-pelting happened. The defence had argued he was present at the spots as he was a "bonafide journalist" and was doing his job.
In the charge-sheet, NIA had questioned that he never covered any development activity like inauguration of hospital, school building, road, bridge, statement of political party in power or any other social/developmental activity by state government or Government of India, but only stone pelting and violent incidents.
Family members of Kamran said they knew all along that he is innocent.
